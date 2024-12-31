Russia prepared for war with two more countries

As journalists managed to find out, the aggressor country Russia has prepared detailed lists of targets for a potential war with Japan and South Korea.
Points of attention
- Russia began preparing for war with Japan and South Korea many years ago
- Secret documents indicate that the Russian Federation has a special list of targets for potential attacks.
- The training of Russian officers lasted from 2008 to 2014.
Not only Ukraine can become a victim of Russia
Journalists have obtained secret documents indicating that the strike plans cover 160 facilities — nuclear power plants and other civilian infrastructure, as well as roads, bridges, and factories.
What is important to understand is that the preparation of Russian officers for potential invasions on the eastern border of the Russian Federation continued from 2008 to 2014.
Despite this, these plans are still relevant for the Russian Federation's strategy, so they can still be used in the future.
Details of Russian plans
Journalists point out that the first 82 objects on Moscow's list of targets are military, such as central and regional command posts of the armed forces of Japan and South Korea, radar installations, air bases, and naval facilities.
In addition, Russia has planned attacks on civilian infrastructure, including road and rail tunnels in Japan, such as the Kanmon Tunnel connecting the islands of Honshu and Kyushu.
The energy infrastructure of Japan and South Korea may also come under attack from the Russian army.
The Russian Federation's list of targets includes 13 power plants, for example, nuclear complexes in Tokai, as well as fuel processing plants.
