We will manage. Tusk announced "positive breakthroughs" in 2025

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has publicly promised that the coming year will bring "positive breakthroughs." He made the statement during the last cabinet meeting of 2024.

Tusk believes that 2025 will be a year of change

As the Prime Minister noted, he is sincerely grateful to the Polish people for their patience.

He also added that now is the time to make difficult decisions “that have more to do with renovation than with building a new house.”

Donald Tusk stressed that the last hours of this year showed what problems Poland faced "after many years of legal disorder."

According to him, the government took responsibility for what happened in 2024, but also for what will happen in the following years.

I would like to say to everyone in this room and everyone in Poland that 2025 will be a year of positive breakthroughs... We... will bear the responsibility for Europe on our shoulders, on Polish shoulders, for the first six months. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

What challenges may Poland face?

Donald Tusk draws attention to the fact that a presidential campaign will continue in the country in the first half of 2025.

"We will still be stuck, at least until July, in this system of law and lawlessness at the same time, but we will cope," the prime minister emphasized. Share

He believes that the next year will be extremely important for Polish security.

Against this background, Donald Tusk recalled plans to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea in cooperation with NATO forces.

In 2025, Poland will be strong as never before in its modern history. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

By the way, the head of the Polish government recently hinted that during his country's presidency of the Council of the European Union, significant events regarding the war and the return of peace to Ukraine may occur.