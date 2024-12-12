Tusk explained Poland's position on sending troops to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Tusk explained Poland's position on sending troops to Ukraine

Tusk
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

Poland's decision to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine will be made exclusively in Warsaw, but such a step is currently not planned. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

Points of attention

  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland confirmed that there are currently no plans to send Polish troops to Ukraine.
  • European countries like Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, subject to a ceasefire and peace agreement.
  • Discussions between Paris, London, and other European countries have taken place regarding sending troops to Ukraine, with Poland not initially on the list of countries ready for such action.
  • The decision regarding Poland's involvement in sending troops to Ukraine will be made exclusively in Warsaw.
  • The presence of international troops in Ukraine is a central issue, with ongoing talks during visits by world leaders such as the French President.

Poland is not going to send troops to Ukraine

Tusk held a briefing together with French President Emmanuel Macron in Warsaw on December 12.

I also want to put an end to speculation about the potential presence of troops of one country or another in Ukraine after an armistice, ceasefire or peace is reached. Decisions on Poland's actions will be made in Warsaw and only in Warsaw. We do not plan such actions yet.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

Which countries can send troops to Ukraine

At the end of February, Macron said that he does not rule out that European states will send troops to Ukraine. At the same time, he warned that Kyiv's allies currently do not have a consensus on this issue.

In the end, there were those who agreed to consider such an option, namely Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. It was also clarified that this was not a question of direct dispatch to participate in hostilities.

During Macron's visit to Poland today, Ukraine will be the main issue on the agenda. The issue of the introduction of European troops into the territory of the country in the event of a ceasefire and the conclusion of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow will also be discussed.

Five European diplomats told reporters that Paris and London discussed the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine last month, and that Ukraine was holding similar talks with the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. The interlocutors noted that at that time Warsaw was not on the list of countries ready to send a military contingent.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk's party has decided on a candidate for the presidential elections in Poland
Tsaskowski
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A special time. Tusk hinted at significant events for Ukraine in 2025
Tusk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will the peace negotiations on the end of the war begin — Tusk's forecast
Tusk hints at the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine, its allies and the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?