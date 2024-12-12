Tusk explained Poland's position on sending troops to Ukraine

Poland's decision to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine will be made exclusively in Warsaw, but such a step is currently not planned. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

Poland is not going to send troops to Ukraine

Tusk held a briefing together with French President Emmanuel Macron in Warsaw on December 12.

I also want to put an end to speculation about the potential presence of troops of one country or another in Ukraine after an armistice, ceasefire or peace is reached. Decisions on Poland's actions will be made in Warsaw and only in Warsaw. We do not plan such actions yet. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Which countries can send troops to Ukraine

At the end of February, Macron said that he does not rule out that European states will send troops to Ukraine. At the same time, he warned that Kyiv's allies currently do not have a consensus on this issue.

In the end, there were those who agreed to consider such an option, namely Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. It was also clarified that this was not a question of direct dispatch to participate in hostilities.

During Macron's visit to Poland today, Ukraine will be the main issue on the agenda. The issue of the introduction of European troops into the territory of the country in the event of a ceasefire and the conclusion of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow will also be discussed.