Tusk's party has decided on a candidate for the presidential elections in Poland

Warsaw mayor Rafal Tszaskowski became the candidate for the presidency of Poland from the leading party "Civil Coalition". This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country, Donald Tusk.

Tsaskowski will run for president of Poland

According to the results of the primaries, Tshaskovsky received 74.75% of the votes, while his competitor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorsky, won 25.25%.

I am convinced that we will come out of the primaries stronger, and I have a very strong mandate and a lot of energy, determination and courage to defeat "Law and Justice," said Tshaskovsky immediately after the announcement of the results of the primaries. Rafal Tshaskovskyi Mayor of Warsaw

In turn, Sikorsky called on all those who voted for him in the primaries to "unconditionally support Rafal Tshaskovsky".

Also, according to the media, the candidate for the presidency from the "Civil Coalition" should present his program on December 7 in Silesia.

Rafal Tshaskovsky: what is known

Rafal Tszaskowski was born in 1972, is a Polish politician and political scientist, Doctor of Humanities, specialist in the field of European affairs. In 2009-2013, he was a member of the European Parliament.

Subsequently, he worked in various positions in the Polish government, was a member of the Seimas. Since 2018, he has been the mayor of Warsaw. Since 2020, the vice-chairman of the "Civic Platform" party. On May 15, 2020, he was elected as a candidate for the presidency of Poland from the Civic Platform. Share

On June 28, 2020, he won 30.34% of the votes in the first round and went to the second round together with Andrzej Duda (43.67%), where he lost to the current president Andrzej Duda with a margin of less than 2%.