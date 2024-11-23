Tusk's party has decided on a candidate for the presidential elections in Poland
Tusk's party has decided on a candidate for the presidential elections in Poland

Tsaskowski
Читати українською

Warsaw mayor Rafal Tszaskowski became the candidate for the presidency of Poland from the leading party "Civil Coalition". This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country, Donald Tusk.

  • Rafal Tszaskowski has been chosen as the presidential candidate for Poland by the leading party 'Civic Coalition'.
  • Tszaskowski won the intra-party elections with a strong mandate and determination to win the upcoming presidential elections.
  • The Civic Platform party supports Tszaskowski's candidacy, with his official program presentation scheduled for December 7th.
  • Known for his background in European affairs and political science, Tszaskowski has served in various governmental roles and is currently the mayor of Warsaw.
  • After securing 74.75% of the votes in the primaries, Tszaskowski aims to challenge the current ruling party 'Law and Justice' for the presidency.

Tsaskowski will run for president of Poland

According to the results of the primaries, Tshaskovsky received 74.75% of the votes, while his competitor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorsky, won 25.25%.

I am convinced that we will come out of the primaries stronger, and I have a very strong mandate and a lot of energy, determination and courage to defeat "Law and Justice," said Tshaskovsky immediately after the announcement of the results of the primaries.

Rafal Tshaskovskyi

Rafal Tshaskovskyi

Mayor of Warsaw

In turn, Sikorsky called on all those who voted for him in the primaries to "unconditionally support Rafal Tshaskovsky".

Also, according to the media, the candidate for the presidency from the "Civil Coalition" should present his program on December 7 in Silesia.

Rafal Tshaskovsky: what is known

Rafal Tszaskowski was born in 1972, is a Polish politician and political scientist, Doctor of Humanities, specialist in the field of European affairs. In 2009-2013, he was a member of the European Parliament.

Subsequently, he worked in various positions in the Polish government, was a member of the Seimas. Since 2018, he has been the mayor of Warsaw. Since 2020, the vice-chairman of the "Civic Platform" party. On May 15, 2020, he was elected as a candidate for the presidency of Poland from the Civic Platform.

On June 28, 2020, he won 30.34% of the votes in the first round and went to the second round together with Andrzej Duda (43.67%), where he lost to the current president Andrzej Duda with a margin of less than 2%.

