Tusk's party has decided on a candidate for the presidential elections in Poland

Warsaw mayor Rafal Tszaskowski became the candidate for the presidency of Poland from the leading party "Civil Coalition". This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country, Donald Tusk.
Tsaskowski will run for president of Poland
According to the results of the primaries, Tshaskovsky received 74.75% of the votes, while his competitor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorsky, won 25.25%.
In turn, Sikorsky called on all those who voted for him in the primaries to "unconditionally support Rafal Tshaskovsky".
Also, according to the media, the candidate for the presidency from the "Civil Coalition" should present his program on December 7 in Silesia.
Rafal Tshaskovsky: what is known
Rafal Tszaskowski was born in 1972, is a Polish politician and political scientist, Doctor of Humanities, specialist in the field of European affairs. In 2009-2013, he was a member of the European Parliament.
On June 28, 2020, he won 30.34% of the votes in the first round and went to the second round together with Andrzej Duda (43.67%), where he lost to the current president Andrzej Duda with a margin of less than 2%.
