Does not correspond to our interests. Tusk made a new statement about Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Does not correspond to our interests. Tusk made a new statement about Ukraine

How Poland is commenting on Trump's victory
Читати українською

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, after the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections, it is important not to allow Ukraine to weaken.

Points of attention

  • Donald Tusk emphasized that Poland is not going to abandon Ukraine to its own devices.
  • Poland reacted to Trump's return to the White House by expressing concern about the possible reduction of the American presence in the region.

How Poland is commenting on Trump's victory

The Polish politician publicly reacted to Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Against this background, he mentioned the potential impact of a change in US policy on regional stability.

Everyone is aware that we are going through very difficult times, and Poland is not in the epicenter of this potential cyclone, but in a very difficult place.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

Over the past few days, rumors about a "peacekeeping mission" that Donald Trump will allegedly propose have started to spread more and more actively.

Despite this, as Donald Tusk noted, there have been no official proposals so far, so there is no need to invent something that does not exist.

Poland is not going to refuse visas to support Ukraine

Donald Trump does not hide his concern about the possible reduction of the American presence in the region.

I would very much like Poland not to be alone in any of these options, — stressed the Polish Prime Minister.

According to Donald Tusk, he has no intention of escalating Polish participation in the war, but considers it fundamentally important to guarantee the security of Ukraine.

Under no circumstances does anyone want Ukraine to weaken or even capitulate, this would be a fundamental threat to Poland and does not correspond to our interests, — the Polish politician added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The return of Trump. Macron's team announced a forecast for Ukrainians
Macron believes that Trump will make the right decisions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine inspired him. Britain's defense minister revealed his son's decision
The Ukrainian people inspire more and more foreigners
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin was happy about Trump's victory, but there is a nuance
The Kremlin is ready to listen to Trump's ideas

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?