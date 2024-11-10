Does not correspond to our interests. Tusk made a new statement about Ukraine

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, after the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections, it is important not to allow Ukraine to weaken.
Points of attention
- Donald Tusk emphasized that Poland is not going to abandon Ukraine to its own devices.
- Poland reacted to Trump's return to the White House by expressing concern about the possible reduction of the American presence in the region.
How Poland is commenting on Trump's victory
The Polish politician publicly reacted to Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Against this background, he mentioned the potential impact of a change in US policy on regional stability.
Over the past few days, rumors about a "peacekeeping mission" that Donald Trump will allegedly propose have started to spread more and more actively.
Despite this, as Donald Tusk noted, there have been no official proposals so far, so there is no need to invent something that does not exist.
Poland is not going to refuse visas to support Ukraine
Donald Trump does not hide his concern about the possible reduction of the American presence in the region.
According to Donald Tusk, he has no intention of escalating Polish participation in the war, but considers it fundamentally important to guarantee the security of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-