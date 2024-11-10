Does not correspond to our interests. Tusk made a new statement about Ukraine

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, after the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections, it is important not to allow Ukraine to weaken.

How Poland is commenting on Trump's victory

The Polish politician publicly reacted to Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Against this background, he mentioned the potential impact of a change in US policy on regional stability.

Everyone is aware that we are going through very difficult times, and Poland is not in the epicenter of this potential cyclone, but in a very difficult place. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Over the past few days, rumors about a "peacekeeping mission" that Donald Trump will allegedly propose have started to spread more and more actively.

Despite this, as Donald Tusk noted, there have been no official proposals so far, so there is no need to invent something that does not exist.

Poland is not going to refuse visas to support Ukraine

Donald Trump does not hide his concern about the possible reduction of the American presence in the region.

I would very much like Poland not to be alone in any of these options, — stressed the Polish Prime Minister. Share

According to Donald Tusk, he has no intention of escalating Polish participation in the war, but considers it fundamentally important to guarantee the security of Ukraine.