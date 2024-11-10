As the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, John Geely, frankly admitted to journalists, his son Alex decided to join the British army because he was inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people, who have been restraining the aggressor country for many years.

The Ukrainian people inspire more and more foreigners

John Geely said that his son unexpectedly announced his desire to serve in the army for the first time shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

When Putin brought in the troops in February 2022, the next day we had lunch together, and he (Aleks. — ed.) said to me: "Dad, if I were Ukrainian, I would go to serve today." And very soon after that he came to me and my mother and said, "I want to join the army. I want to be a reservist. John Healy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain

In addition, the British minister clarified that his son is currently an infantryman in the army reserve — he is still motivated to stand up for the defense of his homeland at any time.

It's a little old-fashioned, but he'll talk about king and country. "It's a recognition that there is something fundamentally important about our country and what we stand for that he wants to help protect," said John Geely. Share

Gili emphasized that his son helped him understand Ukrainians better

According to the Minister of Defense, only after his son joined the army, he began to better understand families where there are servicemen who may die while serving in conflict zones.

It is also impossible not to mention that in the spring of 2024, John Geely visited Ukraine.

This was even before the victory of Labor in the British elections.

Also, the head of the British Ministry of Defense went to Kyiv less than two days after his appointment in July.