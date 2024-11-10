As the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, John Geely, frankly admitted to journalists, his son Alex decided to join the British army because he was inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people, who have been restraining the aggressor country for many years.
The Ukrainian people inspire more and more foreigners
John Geely said that his son unexpectedly announced his desire to serve in the army for the first time shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
In addition, the British minister clarified that his son is currently an infantryman in the army reserve — he is still motivated to stand up for the defense of his homeland at any time.
Gili emphasized that his son helped him understand Ukrainians better
According to the Minister of Defense, only after his son joined the army, he began to better understand families where there are servicemen who may die while serving in conflict zones.
It is also impossible not to mention that in the spring of 2024, John Geely visited Ukraine.
This was even before the victory of Labor in the British elections.
Also, the head of the British Ministry of Defense went to Kyiv less than two days after his appointment in July.
What is important to understand is that he is a pro-Ukrainian politician and has never hidden it.
