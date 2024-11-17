The next weeks will be decisive. Tusk made a loud statement about Ukraine

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Russia's latest attack against Ukraine proved the ineffectiveness of telephone diplomacy.

Tusk announced important changes

According to the Polish politician, telephone diplomacy cannot replace the real support of Ukraine from the entire West.

This is how he commented on the recent talks between German leader Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Donald Tusk reminded allies of Ukraine that no one will be able to stop the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation with phone calls.

Last night's attack, one of the largest in this war, proved that phone diplomacy cannot replace real support for Ukraine from the entire West. The coming weeks will be decisive not only for the war itself, but also for our future. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

It is worth noting that the Polish politician has not yet explained what exactly it is about.

No-one will stop Putin with phone calls. The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole West for Ukraine. The next weeks will be decisive, not only for the war itself, but also for our future. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 17, 2024

The German ambassador commented on the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

According to Martin Jaeger, the German Ambassador to Ukraine, the last massive Russian attack against Ukraine's infrastructure, which took place on November 17, indicates the Kremlin's reluctance to enter into peace negotiations.

As the diplomat noted, by its actions, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation proves that it chooses escalation.

This morning, Russia attacked the energy system of Ukraine. This is one of the strongest missile attacks since February 2022. President Putin is waging war against the civilian population of Ukraine. Russia chooses escalation, does not want negotiations, the ambassador's message says. Share

Сьогодні вранці Росія атакувала енергосистему України. Це одна з найсильніших ракетних атак з лютого 2022 року. Президент Путін веде війну проти цивільного населення України. Росія обирає ескалацію, не хоче переговорів. #StandWithUkraine — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) November 17, 2024

German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff also made a statement on this matter.

The latter began to claim that the time for negotiations with Russia on demilitarized zones or a ceasefire in Ukraine had not yet come.