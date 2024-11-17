The next weeks will be decisive. Tusk made a loud statement about Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The next weeks will be decisive. Tusk made a loud statement about Ukraine

Donald Tusk
Tusk announced important changes
Читати українською

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Russia's latest attack against Ukraine proved the ineffectiveness of telephone diplomacy.

Points of attention

  • Large-scale attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine testify to the need for real support of the country from its allies.
  • The German ambassador to Ukraine commented on Putin's actions.
  • Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure testify to the Kremlin's reluctance to enter into peace negotiations.

Tusk announced important changes

According to the Polish politician, telephone diplomacy cannot replace the real support of Ukraine from the entire West.

This is how he commented on the recent talks between German leader Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Donald Tusk reminded allies of Ukraine that no one will be able to stop the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation with phone calls.

Last night's attack, one of the largest in this war, proved that phone diplomacy cannot replace real support for Ukraine from the entire West. The coming weeks will be decisive not only for the war itself, but also for our future.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

It is worth noting that the Polish politician has not yet explained what exactly it is about.

The German ambassador commented on the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

According to Martin Jaeger, the German Ambassador to Ukraine, the last massive Russian attack against Ukraine's infrastructure, which took place on November 17, indicates the Kremlin's reluctance to enter into peace negotiations.

As the diplomat noted, by its actions, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation proves that it chooses escalation.

This morning, Russia attacked the energy system of Ukraine. This is one of the strongest missile attacks since February 2022. President Putin is waging war against the civilian population of Ukraine. Russia chooses escalation, does not want negotiations, the ambassador's message says.

German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff also made a statement on this matter.

The latter began to claim that the time for negotiations with Russia on demilitarized zones or a ceasefire in Ukraine had not yet come.

Now Russia is bombing Ukraine every day, and, unfortunately, we are not yet at the stage when we can discuss it, said the diplomat.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed Putin's cunning plan after talks with Scholz
Putin wants to get out of isolation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Johnson sounds the alarm after the talks between Scholz and Putin
Johnson sounds the alarm after the talks between Scholz and Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Helped Putin. Scholz's decision is harshly criticized in Germany
Scholz came under a barrage of criticism

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?