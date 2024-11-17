The next weeks will be decisive. Tusk made a loud statement about Ukraine

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Russia's latest attack against Ukraine proved the ineffectiveness of telephone diplomacy.
Points of attention
- Large-scale attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine testify to the need for real support of the country from its allies.
- The German ambassador to Ukraine commented on Putin's actions.
- Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure testify to the Kremlin's reluctance to enter into peace negotiations.
Tusk announced important changes
According to the Polish politician, telephone diplomacy cannot replace the real support of Ukraine from the entire West.
This is how he commented on the recent talks between German leader Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Donald Tusk reminded allies of Ukraine that no one will be able to stop the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation with phone calls.
It is worth noting that the Polish politician has not yet explained what exactly it is about.
The German ambassador commented on the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
According to Martin Jaeger, the German Ambassador to Ukraine, the last massive Russian attack against Ukraine's infrastructure, which took place on November 17, indicates the Kremlin's reluctance to enter into peace negotiations.
As the diplomat noted, by its actions, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation proves that it chooses escalation.
German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff also made a statement on this matter.
The latter began to claim that the time for negotiations with Russia on demilitarized zones or a ceasefire in Ukraine had not yet come.
