Tusk urges EU to strengthen defence cooperation due to Russia's war against Ukraine

Poland, Germany to cooperate within the air defence initiative

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish PM Donald Tusk discussed developing and deepening relations between the countries during intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw.

On July 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, together with members of the government, came to Warsaw for the first Polish-German intergovernmental consultations since 2018.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland and Germany would also cooperate to strengthen air defence within the framework of the European Sky Shield initiative.

We will make efforts to ensure transatlantic political unity and optimal military presence of North American allies in Europe, including the eastern flank , — the text of the document reads. Share

The Polish Prime Minister emphasized that security was his priority. Tusk would like to see Germany do more to contain Russia and fight back against their common enemy in an emergency.

Olaf Scholz advocated the expansion of transport routes between Germany and Poland

During the meeting, Scholz emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation in defence in the context of Russian aggression. He emphasised that the security of both countries is inseparable, and therefore, it is necessary to deepen the partnership.

We must expand the transport routes between Poland and Germany, which is also essential for the military. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

The meeting comes as countries grapple with security challenges from the war in Ukraine and a turbulent geopolitical environment, with the far-right winning the first round of parliamentary elections in France and European leaders bracing for the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Prawda told the agency that the meeting was "the beginning of a conversation in the spirit of concern for the future."