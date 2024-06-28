Scholz harshly criticises Putin's ceasefire proposal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz categorically rejected the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's idea of a so-called "truce" in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Scholz resolutely rejects the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering it a cover for the continuation of the criminal war against the country.
- Analyst Sylvie Kaufman confirms the long and exhausting nature of Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Ukraine faces the challenge of mobiliіing and protecting the defence industry while demonstrating dynamic development in the drone sector.
- The need for reliable protection of its own defence industry requires Ukraine to cooperate with allies and avoid a "frozen conflict."
- Ukraine will continue accelerating development and innovation, relying on a better future.
Scholz spoke harshly about Putin's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine
According to him, the Kremlin dictator continues to bet on the continuation of the criminal war against Ukraine.
How the West perceives Russia's war against Ukraine in its third year
According to Sylvie Kaufman, an analyst of the French newspaper Le Monde, for a long time it seemed to the residents of Ukraine that the criminal war unleashed by Russia would be a kind of sprint where the most agile would win, but now it turns out that it is a marathon in which the most enduring will win.
So far, the occupying army has systematically destroyed about 50% of the Ukrainian energy industry, which, according to international law, is in itself a war crime.
Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, is regularly shelled.
Kaufman also notes that the war against Ukraine, launched by Russia, will be long-lasting.
The main challenge for Ukraine is mobilization. It is a huge challenge for society to release the fighters who have been holding the front line with difficulty since 2022, to increase the reserve, which is so lacking.
On the other hand, Ukrainians have taken the lead in the production of drones, an extremely dynamic sector that welcomes innovation.
However, Ukraine needs reliable protection of its own defense industry, and in this Kyiv relies entirely on its allies.
