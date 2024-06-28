Scholz harshly criticises Putin's ceasefire proposal
Olaf Scholz
Читати українською

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz categorically rejected the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's idea of a so-called "truce" in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Scholz resolutely rejects the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering it a cover for the continuation of the criminal war against the country.
  • Analyst Sylvie Kaufman confirms the long and exhausting nature of Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Ukraine faces the challenge of mobiliіing and protecting the defence industry while demonstrating dynamic development in the drone sector.
  • The need for reliable protection of its own defence industry requires Ukraine to cooperate with allies and avoid a "frozen conflict."
  • Ukraine will continue accelerating development and innovation, relying on a better future.

Scholz spoke harshly about Putin's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Anyone who believes that Ukraine will survive this and that this will result in a lasting peace in Europe obviously watches a lot of Russia Today, the Chancellor of Germany emphasised.

According to him, the Kremlin dictator continues to bet on the continuation of the criminal war against Ukraine.

After all, it is not about a ceasefire. No, it was also said that the territories of Ukraine, not even occupied by Russian troops yet, that they should be, in violation of international law, handed over to Russia, that Ukraine should be demilitarized and that it should also in the future renounce any military help, — notes Scholz.

How the West perceives Russia's war against Ukraine in its third year

According to Sylvie Kaufman, an analyst of the French newspaper Le Monde, for a long time it seemed to the residents of Ukraine that the criminal war unleashed by Russia would be a kind of sprint where the most agile would win, but now it turns out that it is a marathon in which the most enduring will win.

So far, the occupying army has systematically destroyed about 50% of the Ukrainian energy industry, which, according to international law, is in itself a war crime.

Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, is regularly shelled.

I don't think the Russians want to take Kharkiv. They are trying to terrorise people and force them to leave the cities, — shares the opinion of one of the Ukrainian soldiers.

Kaufman also notes that the war against Ukraine, launched by Russia, will be long-lasting.

A war of attrition, a war of enemy attrition, a permanent war—it promises to be a long one, as Russia's economy, army, and society have been reorganized to serve this effort. In their resistance to the aggressor, the Ukrainians reached the point where, exhausted by the sprint, they realised that they actually needed to run a marathon. It's time to change the course in all areas, the analyst emphasises.

The main challenge for Ukraine is mobilization. It is a huge challenge for society to release the fighters who have been holding the front line with difficulty since 2022, to increase the reserve, which is so lacking.

On the other hand, Ukrainians have taken the lead in the production of drones, an extremely dynamic sector that welcomes innovation.

Ukrainians are very good at generating ideas and launching them, and Russians are very good at reproducing them on their own scale. As a result, we must continue to accelerate. It's a race against time," explains one of the developers.

However, Ukraine needs reliable protection of its own defense industry, and in this Kyiv relies entirely on its allies.

This is the perennial dilemma of Ukraine's allies. Because of the fear of Russia's reaction, they still refuse to provide Ukraine with military means to win the war and avoid the scenario of a frozen conflict, which will turn in Moscow's favor, — emphasizes the French observer.

