According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin will not be able to realize its own intentions in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Olaf Scholz believes that Russia will not achieve victory in the war against Ukraine and urges the Kremlin to abandon its imperialist plans.
- Supporting Ukraine in defending its independence and sovereignty is crucial to achieving a just peace, according to Scholz.
- Scholz emphasizes the significance of international cooperation and adherence to international law in resolving the conflict and promoting stability.
- The Chancellor plans to participate in the Global Peace Summit to advocate for peace and call on Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine.
- Scholz's position reflects global support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russian aggression, emphasizing the importance of working towards peace and security.
Scholz does not believe in the victory of Russia in the war against Ukraine
Scholz emphasized that after more than 800 days since the start of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, it is clear that the Kremlin is not going to give up its own imperialist plans.
However, the Chancellor of Germany stressed that Ukraine will not allow itself to be brought to its knees and surrender.
Scholz about the Peace Summit in Switzerland
The Chancellor of Germany reminded that the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland next weekend.
