According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin will not be able to realize its own intentions in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.

Scholz does not believe in the victory of Russia in the war against Ukraine

Scholz emphasized that after more than 800 days since the start of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, it is clear that the Kremlin is not going to give up its own imperialist plans.

However, the Chancellor of Germany stressed that Ukraine will not allow itself to be brought to its knees and surrender.

Putin must realize that he cannot win his brutal campaign. That for Ukraine there can only be a just peace. We work tirelessly for this just peace. To be clear, working for peace does not mean simply raising a white flag. ... The policy of peace means that we support Ukraine in protecting its independence and sovereignty and that we remain prudent, that we always weigh the dangers, that we coordinate with our partners and allies, - emphasized Scholz. Share

Scholz about the Peace Summit in Switzerland

The Chancellor of Germany reminded that the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland next weekend.