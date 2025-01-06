Ukraine's position on Kursk will affect future negotiations — Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul, stated that Ukraine's strategic position in the Kursk region is of key importance for possible future negotiations.

Why Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is important for negotiations

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed that the administration of President Joe Biden seeks to ensure Ukraine's strongest possible position in the negotiations.

Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is critically important, as it will certainly be taken into account in any future negotiations that may take place next year. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

He also emphasized that even under the conditions of possible negotiations, Ukraine will need reliable security guarantees, since Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to him, does not believe that "the game is over."

"His imperial ambitions remain unchanged. He will try to use the time to rest, rearm, and ultimately launch a new attack," Blinken added. Share

What is the situation in the Kursk region?

As noted, Ukrainian forces carried out mechanized attacks using armored vehicles, including:

advanced south and southwest of the settlement of Berdino, entering its southern part;

intensified offensive operations in the Leonidovoye area;

carried out an attack near Pushkarne, east of Suja.

Russian propagandists note that "another revival" is being observed in Sudzh, which likely indicates a continuation of the Ukrainian offensive.

The offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine began in the Kursk region of Russia on the night of January 5. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.

Information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive was confirmed by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.