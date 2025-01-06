SSO fighters showed footage of battles with the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video

The Ukrainian military continues to successfully destroy Russian occupiers and their equipment in the Kursk region. This is preceded by constant and thorough training.

How SSO fighters destroy Russian soldiers during the operation in Kurshchyna

"Every operation in the Kursk region is the result of regular and thorough preparation, clear planning, lightning-fast surprise, brotherly support, and indomitable fighting spirit. This is what the enemy feels every day," the SSO notes. Share

The Special Operations Forces also published a video demonstrating the combat work of groups of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces in the Kursk region.

The regiment's fighters repeatedly stopped the inglorious attempts of the Russian and North Korean military.

What is the situation in the Kursk region?

As reported by ISW on January 6, Ukrainian forces conducted mechanized attacks using armored vehicles, including:

advanced south and southwest of the settlement of Berdino, entering its southern part;

intensified offensive operations in the Leonidovoye area;

carried out an attack near Pushkarne, east of Suja.

Russian propagandists note that "another revival" is being observed in Sudzh, which likely indicates a continuation of the Ukrainian offensive.

The offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine began in the Kursk region of Russia on the night of January 5. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.

Information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive was confirmed by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.