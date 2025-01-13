Special Operations Forces fighters successfully repelled an attack by North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. In particular, our fighters killed more than 15 North Korean soldiers.

SSO repelled the North Korean assault on Kurshchyna

As noted, the assault lasted from morning until night, and as a result, the enemy suffered losses — 17 soldiers, one of whom died by blowing himself up with a grenade.

In the morning, the SSO clearing team came across a surviving North Korean fighter. He tried to set a trap for the 6th Ranger Regiment, trying to blow himself up along with them, the report says. Share

The Ukrainian military noticed the danger in time, withdrew from the affected area, and avoided casualties.

The operation was completed successfully, without any losses on the Ukrainian side, demonstrating the professionalism and coordination of the SSO's actions.

South Korean intelligence has named the number of North Korean military casualties

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared the data during a closed-door meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to ruling People's Power Party spokesman Lee Song-gwen.

The NRC noted that the massive losses among the North Korean military are due to their lack of preparation for modern warfare, in particular, "ineffective" shooting at drones.

It is also reported that North Korea is forcing its soldiers to commit suicide to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian military.

The NRC has confirmed the authenticity of a video released by Ukraine showing two captured North Korean soldiers. According to Lee Song-kwen, one of them has not expressed a desire to return to South Korea.

Both prisoners served in the DPRK Main Intelligence Directorate, North Korea's key military intelligence agency.