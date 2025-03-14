Watch: SSO soldiers killed a dozen occupiers during a raid in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SSO soldiers killed a dozen occupiers during a raid in Kurshchyna

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO
Читати українською

Soldiers from the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a "raid" on enemy positions in the Kursk region. A dozen Russian soldiers were killed.

Points of attention

  • The 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a successful raid on enemy positions in the Kursk region, eliminating a dozen Russian occupiers.
  • The SSO soldiers demonstrated exceptional planning and coordination, allowing them to clear the dugouts of the Russian military and destroy the enemy without any casualties.
  • The raid resulted in the capture of weapons and special equipment of the enemy, showcasing the effectiveness of the SSO operators in combat situations.

SSO Rangers destroy 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

This is reported by the SSO.

SSO operators continue to destroy the enemy in the Kursk region. Careful planning and coordination of the unit allowed the operators to conduct a successful "raid" on enemy positions. The soldiers successfully cleared the dugouts of the Russian military, leaving the enemies no chance.

As a result of the "raid", Ukrainian fighters killed a dozen Russians and also captured captured weapons and special equipment of the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSO fighters destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun "Malva"
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Malva"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSО soldiers cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?