Soldiers from the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a "raid" on enemy positions in the Kursk region. A dozen Russian soldiers were killed.

SSO Rangers destroy 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

This is reported by the SSO.

SSO operators continue to destroy the enemy in the Kursk region. Careful planning and coordination of the unit allowed the operators to conduct a successful "raid" on enemy positions. The soldiers successfully cleared the dugouts of the Russian military, leaving the enemies no chance.

As a result of the "raid", Ukrainian fighters killed a dozen Russians and also captured captured weapons and special equipment of the enemy.