Soldiers from the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a "raid" on enemy positions in the Kursk region. A dozen Russian soldiers were killed.
Points of attention
- The 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a successful raid on enemy positions in the Kursk region, eliminating a dozen Russian occupiers.
- The SSO soldiers demonstrated exceptional planning and coordination, allowing them to clear the dugouts of the Russian military and destroy the enemy without any casualties.
- The raid resulted in the capture of weapons and special equipment of the enemy, showcasing the effectiveness of the SSO operators in combat situations.
SSO Rangers destroy 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
This is reported by the SSO.
SSO operators continue to destroy the enemy in the Kursk region. Careful planning and coordination of the unit allowed the operators to conduct a successful "raid" on enemy positions. The soldiers successfully cleared the dugouts of the Russian military, leaving the enemies no chance.
As a result of the "raid", Ukrainian fighters killed a dozen Russians and also captured captured weapons and special equipment of the enemy.
