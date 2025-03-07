Watch: SSО soldiers cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

Special Operations Forces operators cleared Russian military positions in the Kursk region. As a result of the combat work, eight occupiers were destroyed.

SSO cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a raid on enemy positions in Kurshchyna. During the successful special operations, a group of SSO soldiers destroyed eight occupiers. Share

The SSO noted that "when our soldiers go hunting, it is always accuracy, strength, and uncompromising."