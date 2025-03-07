Watch: SSО soldiers cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SSО soldiers cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO
Читати українською

Special Operations Forces operators cleared Russian military positions in the Kursk region. As a result of the combat work, eight occupiers were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Special Operations Forces conducted a successful operation to clear Russian military positions in the Kursk region, resulting in the elimination of eight occupiers.
  • The 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces showcased precision, strength, and uncompromising action during the raid on enemy positions in Kurshchyna.
  • The video footage confirmed the effectiveness of the SSO's operations, emphasizing the accuracy and determination of the soldiers during combat work.

SSO cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces carried out a raid on enemy positions in Kurshchyna. During the successful special operations, a group of SSO soldiers destroyed eight occupiers.

The SSO noted that "when our soldiers go hunting, it is always accuracy, strength, and uncompromising."

As a reminder, the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in August 2024, when Ukrainian troops crossed the border near the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR fighters killed 21 North Korean soldiers and wounded 40 more during fighting in Kursk
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSR fighters killed 21 North Korean soldiers and wounded 40 more during fighting in Kursk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSO fighters destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun "Malva"
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Malva"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?