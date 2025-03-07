Special Operations Forces operators cleared Russian military positions in the Kursk region. As a result of the combat work, eight occupiers were destroyed.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Special Operations Forces conducted a successful operation to clear Russian military positions in the Kursk region, resulting in the elimination of eight occupiers.
- The 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces showcased precision, strength, and uncompromising action during the raid on enemy positions in Kurshchyna.
- The video footage confirmed the effectiveness of the SSO's operations, emphasizing the accuracy and determination of the soldiers during combat work.
SSO cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The SSO noted that "when our soldiers go hunting, it is always accuracy, strength, and uncompromising."
As a reminder, the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in August 2024, when Ukrainian troops crossed the border near the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia.
