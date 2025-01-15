The Russian army launched over 40 missiles and about 70 drones into Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On January 15, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching over 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and over 70 strike drones. The aggressor's targets were energy and gas infrastructure.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a massive strike on Ukraine, firing over 40 missiles and over 70 attack drones.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of strengthening air defense and assistance from partners in the production of air defense and anti-missile systems.
  • As a result of the attack on the Lviv region, critical infrastructure was hit without casualties, but with destruction.
  • The defense of Ukraine shows the readiness of Europe and the democratic world to fight aggression and stop wars reliably and for a long time.
  • The situation after a massive attack has potentially serious consequences for Ukraine's energy systems and infrastructure.

Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine on January 15

Another massive Russian strike. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector. Among the targets are gas infrastructure and energy facilities that ensure normal life for people. More than 40 missiles were fired, at least 30 were destroyed. There were more than 70 strike drones overnight.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President noted that thanks to the work of the Air Defense Forces and other units, it was possible to maintain the functioning of Ukraine's energy system.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen air defense and recalled the unfulfilled promises of partners given at NATO summits in Washington and in the Ramstein format. This includes, in particular, licenses for the production of air defense and anti-missile systems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their assistance, but noted that the current situation requires more decisive action.

Right now, the defense of Ukraine shows whether Europe and the democratic world are capable of stopping wars — reliably and for the long term, — the president summed up.

Russia launched a missile strike on the Lviv region

As reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, during the morning attack in the region, enemy cruise missiles were detected. As of now, there is no longer a threat.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine, but Lviv has not been affected so far.

An enemy strike drone penetrated the territory of the region. It was eliminated by air defense forces. No casualties or damage were recorded.

And during the morning alert, which lasted from 06:12 to 08:12, the enemy attacked the Lviv region with cruise missiles.

There are hits on two critical infrastructure facilities in Drohobych and Stryi districts. Fortunately, no casualties, but with destruction, — wrote Kozytskyi

A crater measuring 6 by 5 meters in diameter and about 2.5 meters deep formed near the damaged house in the village of Sknyliv.

