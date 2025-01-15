Russia attacked energy infrastructure in the Lviv region

On the morning of January 15, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region were hit.
Points of attention
- Russia struck the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region with cruise missiles, the mayor of Lviv and the head of the Lviv Regional Administration reported.
- A series of explosions also occurred in Kharkiv, damaging several objects.
- Poland has raised its combat aircraft due to Russian strikes on western Ukraine and placed its air defense assets on high alert.
- Currently, destruction is being recorded in the Lviv region and other regions of Ukraine, but without casualties.
- Residents of regions hit by Russian airstrikes are urged to move to safe places due to the possibility of new missile attacks.
Russia launched a missile strike on the Lviv region
As reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, during the morning attack in the region, enemy cruise missiles were detected. As of now, there is no longer a threat.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine, but Lviv has not been affected so far.
Subsequently, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, reported that the Russian Federation had struck the region with cruise missiles and a drone.
And during the morning alert, which lasted from 06:12 to 08:12, the enemy attacked the Lviv region with cruise missiles.
A crater measuring 6 by 5 meters in diameter and about 2.5 meters deep formed near the damaged house in the village of Sknyliv.
What is known about Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine?
A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to the military, cruise missiles were detected in the region, and ballistic missiles were used from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
A few hours before the alert, Russia took off with Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region.
Enemy missiles were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.
Air defense is operating in Cherkasy region and on the outskirts of the city. Residents were urged to stay in shelters due to the approach of a cruise missile.
Poland has scrambled combat aircraft in response to Russian strikes on targets in western Ukraine. The Polish Armed Forces have placed air defense and radar reconnaissance assets on high alert.
The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Air Defense Command, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that cruise missiles were detected in the airspace of the region.
In Khmelnytskyi region, rockets are being detected moving in a westerly direction. The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, called on residents to move to safe places.
Media reports about explosions in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions.
