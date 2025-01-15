Russia attacked energy infrastructure in the Lviv region

On the morning of January 15, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region were hit.

Russia launched a missile strike on the Lviv region

As reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, during the morning attack in the region, enemy cruise missiles were detected. As of now, there is no longer a threat.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine, but Lviv has not been affected so far.

Subsequently, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, reported that the Russian Federation had struck the region with cruise missiles and a drone.

An enemy strike drone penetrated the territory of the region. It was eliminated by air defense forces. No casualties or damage were recorded. Share

And during the morning alert, which lasted from 06:12 to 08:12, the enemy attacked the Lviv region with cruise missiles.

There are hits on two critical infrastructure facilities in Drohobych and Stryi districts. Fortunately, no casualties, but with destruction, - wrote Kozytskyi Share

A crater measuring 6 by 5 meters in diameter and about 2.5 meters deep formed near the damaged house in the village of Sknyliv.

What is known about Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine?

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to the military, cruise missiles were detected in the region, and ballistic missiles were used from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

A few hours before the alert, Russia took off with Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region.

Enemy missiles were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.