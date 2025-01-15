Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles — what is known
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On January 15, Russia once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The first explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and later an airstrike alert swept the entire country.

  • Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise and ballistic missiles.
  • Poland has sent combat aircraft into the air due to Russian strikes on facilities in western Ukraine.
  • Media reports of explosions and emergency power outages in various regions of Ukraine due to the missile attack.
  • The Minister of Energy of Ukraine announced the introduction of restrictions on electricity supply due to the Russian attack.
  • Ukrainian air defense forces are operating in many regions, focusing efforts on protecting critical infrastructure in the wake of the Russian missile attack.

What is known about Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine?

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to the military, cruise missiles were detected in the region, and ballistic missiles were used from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

A few hours before the alert, Russia took off with Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region.

Enemy missiles were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

  • Air defense is operating in Cherkasy region and on the outskirts of the city. Residents were urged to stay in shelters due to the approach of a cruise missile.

  • Poland has scrambled combat aircraft in response to Russian strikes on targets in western Ukraine. The Polish Armed Forces have put air defense and radar reconnaissance assets on high alert.

  • The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Air Defense Command, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that cruise missiles were detected in the airspace of the region.

  • In Khmelnytskyi region, rockets are being fired in a westerly direction. The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, called on residents to move to safe places.

  • Media reports about explosions in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions.

DTEK informs about emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

Explosions were also heard in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Air defense is operating in Lviv region.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Marcinkiv reported that no arrivals were recorded in the city, and air defense is working effectively in the region.

The air alert continues, with Ukrainian air defense forces operating in many regions, including the western regions. Preventive measures by energy professionals are aimed at reducing the risks of damage to critical infrastructure.

Ukraine introduces electricity supply restrictions due to Russian attack

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko announced that the transmission system operator is introducing preventive restrictions on electricity supply in connection with the Russian missile attack.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing Ukrainians. In connection with the massive attack, the transmission system operator applies preventive restriction measures.

Ukrenergo clarified that due to the massive missile attack, emergency shutdowns have already been applied to Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.

