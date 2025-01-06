Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 79 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 6, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching two missiles and more than 120 drones. Ukrainian air defenses were able to destroy 81 air targets.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, during the strike, the enemy used two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles launched from the south;

128 Shahed -type drones and simulators launched from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were deployed to repel the attack.

As of 9 a.m., two Kh-59 missiles and 79 attack drones of the type Shahed and other models. Also, 49 simulator drones lost their location without negative consequences.

Due to the fall of enemy drone debris, buildings of enterprises, institutions, and private homes in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kyiv regions were damaged.

The Air Force reports that there are currently no reports of casualties or injuries.

The railway contact network in the Kyiv region was damaged as a result of Russian shelling

As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, the railway contact network in the Kyiv region was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. Railway workers have already restored train traffic on the site, but some flights may still be delayed.

As a result of enemy shelling, the railway contact network in the Kyiv region was damaged. Railway workers are already working on its restoration. Share

Later, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that railway workers had completed the restoration of the railway contact network in the Kyiv region, which was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Train traffic through the area is open, but some flights may still be delayed.