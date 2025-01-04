According to the Air Force Command, during the night of January 4, the criminal army of the Russian Federation used 81 Shahed attack UAVs, as well as drones of other types, to attack Ukraine.
How the air defense performed during the night drone attack of the Russian army on Ukraine
As noted in the Air Force, the enemy attacked Ukraine with drones during the night from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces participated in repelling the drone attack of the Russian occupiers.
As of 9 a.m. on January 4, it was confirmed that 34 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.
Thanks to the successful work of electronic warfare, 47 enemy drone simulators were lost in location.
However, the downed UAVs caused damage in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions — private houses were damaged. Assistance is being provided to the victims.
What is known about the consequences of the hostile drone attack on Ukraine?
According to the State Emergency Service, a fire station building was damaged as a result of a drone attack by Russian occupiers on Nikopol.
