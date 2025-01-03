Russian special forces enter Ukraine's northern border with support from drones and artillery

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have changed their tactics on the northern border of Ukraine, starting to use complex air and artillery support.
Points of attention
- The Russian special forces in Ukraine are evolving their tactics by employing drones and artillery support, increasing the danger of enemy forces penetrating the territory.
- The Ukrainian Army is actively monitoring and adapting to the changes in the tactics of the Russian saboteurs to safeguard the country's borders and protect civilians and military personnel.
- The use of drones, artillery, and other advanced technologies play a crucial role in the actions of Russian DRGs in the northern border region of Ukraine.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has implemented new restrictions on the movement of citizens in border zones to address the intensified hostilities and heightened activity of Russian Special Operations Group.
- The introduction of restrictions in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region aims at enhancing the security and safety of civilians and military personnel amidst the ongoing conflict.
Russian DRGs enter Ukraine under cover of drones and artillery
This was stated on television by Vadim Mysnyk, spokesman for the operational-tactical group of troops "Siversk".
According to him, the occupiers can launch diversionary strikes somewhere nearby to cover the DRG's actions with their fire. It also depends on what the enemy is planning.
This use is either to simply test our defenses, or to carry out some terrorist actions on the border against the local civilian population, or it is a prerequisite for certain offensive actions. The activity of using DRG depends on this.
He noted that last year, the key point was the use of FPV and strike drones. In particular, the border region has seen an increase in the use of fiber-optic drones.
How will the new restrictions on the border regions of Sumy region work
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced new restrictions on the movement of citizens in the summer of 2024. This decision was made due to the intensification of hostilities and the increased activity of the Russian Special Operations Group.
As noted, restrictions on the movement of all citizens were introduced in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region.
These measures are aimed at preserving the lives of civilians and military personnel.
