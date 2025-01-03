Russian special forces enter Ukraine's northern border with support from drones and artillery

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have changed their tactics on the northern border of Ukraine, starting to use complex air and artillery support.

Russian DRGs enter Ukraine under cover of drones and artillery

This was stated on television by Vadim Mysnyk, spokesman for the operational-tactical group of troops "Siversk".

Favorable conditions for DRGs are precisely the terrain that we have on the northern border, and they (the occupiers — ed.) like to operate precisely during difficult weather conditions. But it doesn't quite work that way. Now the tactics of using DRGs are air support, there should be UAV reconnaissance, support with FPV drones and artillery. This is how DRGs work now.

According to him, the occupiers can launch diversionary strikes somewhere nearby to cover the DRG's actions with their fire. It also depends on what the enemy is planning.

This use is either to simply test our defenses, or to carry out some terrorist actions on the border against the local civilian population, or it is a prerequisite for certain offensive actions. The activity of using DRG depends on this.

He noted that last year, the key point was the use of FPV and strike drones. In particular, the border region has seen an increase in the use of fiber-optic drones.

If a few months ago they used the Shahed strike UAV in the dark, now it can be used both during the day and in the morning. They are currently very actively using such remote means of destruction. As for artillery, these are mortars, which are easier to relocate or camouflage.

How will the new restrictions on the border regions of Sumy region work

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced new restrictions on the movement of citizens in the summer of 2024. This decision was made due to the intensification of hostilities and the increased activity of the Russian Special Operations Group.

As noted, restrictions on the movement of all citizens were introduced in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region.

These measures are aimed at preserving the lives of civilians and military personnel.