According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 2, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 72 Shahed and other drones over Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched 72 drones at Ukraine, with 47 enemy drones being shot down by the Ukrainian air defense forces.
- Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force were involved in repelling the drone attack by the Russian army.
- An air alert was declared in Kyiv due to a drone flying towards the capital, leading to successful defense operations by the Ukrainian air defense units.
- The drone attack originated from various locations in Russia including Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, targeting regions such as Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and more.
- As of the latest reports, 47 enemy drones were confirmed shot down, with 24 others lost in unknown locations and one still remaining in Ukrainian airspace.
What is known about the results of air defense operations during the night drone attack by the Russian occupiers?
It is noted that air defense units managed to shoot down 47 enemy drones.
War criminals of the Russian army launched drones from Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force participated in repelling the enemy attack.
An air alert was declared in Kyiv due to a drone attack by Russian occupiers
On the night of January 2, 2025, an airstrike was declared in Kyiv. The cause was a drone flying towards the capital.
The alarm in the capital sounded at 03:36. At first, there was no official information about the reason, but a few minutes later the military informed the Ukrainians.
Shooting is heard in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces shoot down Russian strike drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-