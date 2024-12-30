Air defense forces shot down 21 "Shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 43 attack drones. Half of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As noted, from 7:00 p.m. on December 29 to 9:00 a.m. on December 30, the enemy launched 43 strike drones, including "Shahedas" and other types of drones, from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region.
Ukrainian units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups destroyed 21 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Also, 22 more enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
During air defense operations in the Kharkiv and Odessa regions, private homes of citizens were damaged due to the fall of downed UAVs.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?
The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, reported that Russian troops attacked the region with strike drones at night.
There are no reported deaths or injuries. Relevant services are working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another crime by Russians against the civilian population of the Odessa region.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported that drones were hit in two places in the Chuhuyiv district:
in an open area near the highway,
in an outbuilding on the territory of a private household, where a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.
In the Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a "Shahed" drone fell in a forest belt in an open area. In the Kupyansk region, the drone hit a place where a 40-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.
