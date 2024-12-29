Air defense forces shot down 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of December 29, the Russian occupiers launched strikes on Ukraine, launching six S-300/S-400 missiles and 10 attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed almost all of the enemy drones.

Points of attention

  • On the night of December 29, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with six S-300/S-400 missiles and 10 attack drones.
  • Air defense forces successfully shot down almost all enemy drones, including 9 shaheeds that were released from temporarily occupied Crimea.
  • Russian military drones attacked the Mykolaiv region, causing a fire at an energy infrastructure facility and injuring an employee.
  • Fires caused by falling debris from downed drones also caused the destruction of outbuildings and a vacation home in Ochakiv.
  • Military units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups successfully defended Ukraine from the Russian attack.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy fired six S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region at the Kursk and Sumy regions.

In addition, the occupiers attacked with 10 "Shahed" kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups successfully shot down 9 attack drones, including "Shahed" and other models.

All were destroyed in the sky over the Mykolaiv region.

Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones

As noted, on the night of December 29, at around 00:50, the enemy launched a drone strike on the Chornomorska community. One of the drones hit an unused building.

Due to falling debris, a fire broke out in an administrative building at an energy infrastructure facility, which rescuers quickly extinguished, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv OVA.

A 49-year-old employee of the company was injured in the attack. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Also on December 28 at 11:40 p.m., the Russians attacked Ochakiv with "Shaheds." As a result of falling debris from downed drones, three outbuildings and a house for vacationers in the recreation area caught fire.

The fires were quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.

