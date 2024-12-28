Ukraine will receive 24 RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles from Greece for use in air defense systems.

What is known about the transfer of Sea Sparrow missiles to Greece by Ukraine?

The Greek authorities have approved the transfer to Ukraine of 24 RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles, which have been in service with the country's Navy and Air Force for the past 40 years.

Currently, according to new military standards, the Greek military considers these missiles obsolete for defense needs.

The transfer of anti-aircraft missiles is part of broader military assistance that includes artillery shells, weapons, and ammunition.

What is known about Sea Sparrow missiles?

Sea Sparrow is a short-range anti-aircraft missile of American production. Ukraine has the necessary launchers for them. These are the so-called FrankenSAM systems. It is known that Ukraine was able to adapt its Buk-M1 air defense systems to launch RIM-7 missiles at air targets.

Ukraine was more interested in the Greek S-300 air defense systems. However, the Greek side repeatedly refused, citing the fact that it did not have reliable replacement options.

Ukraine signed a security agreement with Greece in mid-October, according to which the latter will participate in training Ukrainian pilots to fly Western fighter jets.

In addition, it concerns economic partnership, security cooperation, support for sanctions against the Russian Federation, holding the aggressor state accountable and compensating for damages, as well as interaction in the fields of culture, education, and art.

Greece also commits to participating in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, supports future membership in the EU and NATO, and the Peace Formula.

Before that, Greece had transferred ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles, and other military assistance to our country.