Ukraine has signed a security agreement with Greece — what it entails

On October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of the Greek Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security.
Points of attention
- The agreement provides for Greece to provide additional resources for the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel for F-16 aircraft.
- Among the points of the agreement are economic partnership, cooperation in the field of security, support for sanctions against the Russian Federation, and cooperation in the fields of culture and education.
- Greece undertakes to participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, supports the future membership in the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula.
- Ukraine has concluded bilateral agreements with a number of countries, including Great Britain, Germany, Japan, the EU and others, to ensure its security.
- The signed agreement is part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration and emphasizes the importance of cooperation between Ukraine and Greece in the context of the geopolitical situation.
What does Ukraine's agreement with Greece envisage?
As noted, together with partners, Greece will provide additional resources to accelerate the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel for F-16 aircraft.
In addition, it is about economic partnership, cooperation in the field of security, support of sanctions against the Russian Federation, bringing the aggressor state to account and compensation for damages, as well as interaction in the fields of culture, education and art.
Also, Greece undertakes to participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, supports the future membership in the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula.
The document was signed to implement the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.
Security guarantees of Ukraine
In total, Ukraine has already concluded 27 bilateral agreements: with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the USA, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Ireland and Greece.
