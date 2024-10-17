Ukraine has signed a security agreement with Greece — what it entails

On October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of the Greek Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

What does Ukraine's agreement with Greece envisage?

As noted, together with partners, Greece will provide additional resources to accelerate the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel for F-16 aircraft.

Photo — president.gov.ua

In addition, it is about economic partnership, cooperation in the field of security, support of sanctions against the Russian Federation, bringing the aggressor state to account and compensation for damages, as well as interaction in the fields of culture, education and art.

Photo — president.gov.ua

Also, Greece undertakes to participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, supports the future membership in the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula.

The document was signed to implement the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

