Zelenskіy announced the preparation of four more security agreements with Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing four more new agreements on security guarantees with partner countries. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskіy stated this in an evening video message.

Ukraine will sign new agreements with security guarantees — Zelenskiу

Our team is preparing four more new security agreements for Ukraine. In the near future, we will start negotiations and have to quickly prepare the documents for signing. It is defense support for us, it is finance and humanitarian cooperation for us. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to him, after signing these documents, Ukraine will have almost 30 security agreements with partners.

And we set ourselves the task that these would be different countries — not only NATO countries. But everyone is equally ready to help us protect common values. And it will be. No matter what happens in the world, we need our tools to support our people, to support our state, our security arrangements that will work under any conditions. That's how we move. Share

Agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine has already signed 26 bilateral security agreements: with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the USA, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Luxembourg.

In particular, on July 18, Ukraine signed security agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia. The signing of the documents took place in the British city of Woodstock.