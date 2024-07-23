Zelenskіy announced the preparation of four more security agreements with Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing four more new agreements on security guarantees with partner countries. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskіy stated this in an evening video message.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskіy announced Ukraine's preparation to sign four additional security agreements with partner countries to enhance defense support and cooperation.
- Ukraine currently has 26 bilateral security agreements with various nations, with plans to reach nearly 30 agreements through the upcoming signings.
- The new security agreements aim to ensure the protection of common values for Ukraine, with a focus on partnerships beyond NATO countries.
Ukraine will sign new agreements with security guarantees — Zelenskiу
According to him, after signing these documents, Ukraine will have almost 30 security agreements with partners.
Agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine has already signed 26 bilateral security agreements: with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the USA, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Luxembourg.
In particular, on July 18, Ukraine signed security agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia. The signing of the documents took place in the British city of Woodstock.
