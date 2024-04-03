Ukraine, Finland sign long-term security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Finland Alexander Stubb signed a 10-year agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

What is known about the security agreement between Ukraine and Finland

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said this agreement shows Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

In addition, Finland will provide long-term military and financial assistance and deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the political, financial, humanitarian, and reform spheres.

Finland will also help Ukraine rebuild the energy sector, assess environmental damage, strengthen the protection of the border and critical infrastructure, and also treat the Ukrainian military.

The Finnish president noted that the country supports the Ukrainian peace formula and will remain with Ukraine "as long as necessary." According to Zelenskyy, this "strong document" proves Finland's readiness to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Thank you @ZelenskyyUa for a warm welcome in Kyiv. We had a good discussion on Finland’s strong and continuing support to Ukraine, the wider European perspective and Ukraine’s Peace Formula, which Finland wholeheartedly supports. President Zelensky also briefed me on the current… pic.twitter.com/mtftYabJxp — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) April 3, 2024

In addition, Finland is preparing a four-year plan to support Ukraine. The budget for development and reconstruction is 290 million euros. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked Alexander Stubb for the new aid package of 188 million euros for Ukraine. Thus, Finland's total support since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression approached two billion euros.

What is known about security guarantees for Ukraine

At the Vilnius NATO summit, the G7 countries signed a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was later joined by several other countries.

The agreement refers not only to military aid, but also to financial and economic support, as well as to the restoration of Ukraine. In addition, the agreements provide for a guarantee of assistance to Kyiv in case of repeated aggression by the Russian Federation.

Among the countries that have signed an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine: