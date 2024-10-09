Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation in the field of security

On October 9, in Dubrovnik, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Croatia Andriy Plenkovich signed the Agreement on long-term cooperation and support between the two countries.

Zelensky and Plenkovich signed the Agreement on long-term cooperation and support

Croatia has been helping Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014. The total amount of assistance from February 2022 is about 300 million euros, including 11 defense packages.

With this agreement, Croatia establishes its obligation to support Ukraine until victory in the war. Among other things, it is about cooperation between the defense industry, determination of prospects for joint defense production, and localization of projects in Ukraine.

The countries will also explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the field of digital resilience and cyber security and share intelligence.

A separate block concerns support in humanitarian demining. Croatia has already allocated more than 10 million euros for this direction and will continue to provide equipment and share knowledge. It also covers the areas of mine action, care for veterans and the prosecution of serious crimes, as Croatia has its own war experience.

Zelensky and Plenkovich

The agreement also contains clauses relating to assistance in the humanitarian, energy, legal and scientific fields. In addition, Croatia will contribute to bringing the Russian Federation to justice, compensation for damages caused by aggression, and will exert sanctions pressure.

Croatia supports Ukraine on its way to the EU and NATO and undertakes to continue making efforts to implement the Peace Formula. Share

What is known about Zelensky's visit to Croatia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Croatia to participate in the third "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit. He also plans to meet with the head of the Croatian government, Andrej Plenkovic.

He arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovich, representatives of other countries of the region and to participate in the third "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit, Zelenskyi said.

Zelensky also announced that he and Plenkovych will discuss the continuation of defense cooperation, the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded on the front line, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.