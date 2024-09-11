Croatia allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 300 million euros
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Croatia allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 300 million euros

Plenkovich
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During his visit to Kyiv on September 11, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovich announced the allocation of additional aid for Ukraine in the amount of 300 million euros. Zagreb will also share its experience in humanitarian demining.

Points of attention

  • Croatia allocated additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 300 million euros, which shows the support and cooperation between the two countries.
  • The Prime Minister of Croatia confirmed the intention to continue supporting Ukraine and share experience in humanitarian demining.
  • The meeting of the President of Ukraine with the Prime Minister of Croatia discussed the issues of energy reconstruction and humanitarian cooperation.

Croatia allocated EUR 300 million in aid to Ukraine

Plenkovich announced the allocation of new military aid during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi. He said that Croatia will continue to support Ukraine.

The additional aid is 300 million euros, and we are sharing our experience in humanitarian demining of the area.

Andrey Plenkovich

Andrey Plenkovich

Prime Minister of Croatia

Zelensky also confirms this. The President of Ukraine thanked Croatia for its support.

Thank you Croatia for supporting Ukraine! Special thanks for the 11th military aid package announced today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

During the meeting between Zelenskyi and Plenkovych, such issues as reconstruction of energy facilities in Ukraine, post-war reconstruction and humanitarian demining were discussed.

Croatia also allocated 5 million euros for the needs of the Ukrainian energy sector.

European countries are helping Ukraine prepare for winter

In August, the countries agreed to deepen cooperation in the field of energy. Croatia announced its readiness to transfer generating equipment to Ukraine.

Zagreb actively participates in the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. It was created in the spring of 2022 and during this time it collected more than 410 million euros.

Recently it became known that in Finland they started collecting funds to help the Ukrainian energy system in Ukraine. The Confederation of Finnish Industry together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized this collection.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. What went in there
Government of Sweden
Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. What went in there
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Latvia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Latvia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain provides Ukraine with a new aid package. What will go in there
Ukraine and Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?