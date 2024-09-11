Croatia allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 300 million euros

During his visit to Kyiv on September 11, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovich announced the allocation of additional aid for Ukraine in the amount of 300 million euros. Zagreb will also share its experience in humanitarian demining.

Plenkovich announced the allocation of new military aid during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi. He said that Croatia will continue to support Ukraine.

The additional aid is 300 million euros, and we are sharing our experience in humanitarian demining of the area. Andrey Plenkovich Prime Minister of Croatia

Zelensky also confirms this. The President of Ukraine thanked Croatia for its support.

Thank you Croatia for supporting Ukraine! Special thanks for the 11th military aid package announced today. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

During the meeting between Zelenskyi and Plenkovych, such issues as reconstruction of energy facilities in Ukraine, post-war reconstruction and humanitarian demining were discussed.

Croatia also allocated 5 million euros for the needs of the Ukrainian energy sector.

European countries are helping Ukraine prepare for winter

In August, the countries agreed to deepen cooperation in the field of energy. Croatia announced its readiness to transfer generating equipment to Ukraine.

Zagreb actively participates in the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. It was created in the spring of 2022 and during this time it collected more than 410 million euros.

Recently it became known that in Finland they started collecting funds to help the Ukrainian energy system in Ukraine. The Confederation of Finnish Industry together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized this collection.