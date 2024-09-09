Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. What went in there

The Swedish government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the value of which is about 400 million euros.

What was included in Sweden's new package of military aid to Ukraine

As noted, this package is aimed at ensuring the most important military needs of Ukraine and providing conditions for future operations. It includes equipment donations, direct purchases, equipment kits and financial assistance.

The package also includes three major contracts for the purchase of priority equipment with a total value of around SEK 600 million (approximately EUR 52 million).

The aid package includes military equipment for ground combat worth SEK 500 million (about EUR 43 million). Sweden previously provided Ukraine with anti-aircraft missile systems, and now the package includes additional Robot 70 anti-aircraft missiles to strengthen air defenses.

Ukraine has also requested anti-tank weapons, and the package includes anti-tank shells, grenade launchers and mines. In addition, it contains anti-pollution equipment, ammunition for mortars, training materials for new recruits and winter equipment for the Ukrainian military.

The package also includes naval support worth SEK 500 million (approximately EUR 43 million) to protect Ukrainian merchant shipping and support ground forces along rivers where hostilities continue.

The new aid package from Sweden also includes six additional Stridsbåt 90s, as well as a naval supply solution to support technical units of the Ukrainian Navy.

Can Ukraine receive Gripen fighters from Sweden in the future?

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström previously emphasized that Sweden is ready to transfer Gripen fighters to Ukraine in the future.

This does not mean that Sweden is not open to continuing with Gripens if and when the F-16 program is completed. This is Ukraine's business, not the Swedish government's, said the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

According to Billström, Sweden has transferred ASC 890 surveillance systems to Ukraine, which can be used in coordination with the F-16.

This will give Ukraine the opportunity to better conduct air battles, monitor and control air battles, - Billström is convinced.