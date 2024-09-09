Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. What went in there
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. What went in there

Government of Sweden
Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. What went in there
Читати українською

The Swedish government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the value of which is about 400 million euros.

Points of attention

  • Sweden announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 400 million euros.
  • The package includes equipment for ground combat, anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank weapons.
  • Sweden is also ready to consider the transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine in the future.
  • The aid package includes naval support and military training materials.

What was included in Sweden's new package of military aid to Ukraine

As noted, this package is aimed at ensuring the most important military needs of Ukraine and providing conditions for future operations. It includes equipment donations, direct purchases, equipment kits and financial assistance.

The package also includes three major contracts for the purchase of priority equipment with a total value of around SEK 600 million (approximately EUR 52 million).

The aid package includes military equipment for ground combat worth SEK 500 million (about EUR 43 million). Sweden previously provided Ukraine with anti-aircraft missile systems, and now the package includes additional Robot 70 anti-aircraft missiles to strengthen air defenses.

Ukraine has also requested anti-tank weapons, and the package includes anti-tank shells, grenade launchers and mines. In addition, it contains anti-pollution equipment, ammunition for mortars, training materials for new recruits and winter equipment for the Ukrainian military.

The package also includes naval support worth SEK 500 million (approximately EUR 43 million) to protect Ukrainian merchant shipping and support ground forces along rivers where hostilities continue.

The new aid package from Sweden also includes six additional Stridsbåt 90s, as well as a naval supply solution to support technical units of the Ukrainian Navy.

Can Ukraine receive Gripen fighters from Sweden in the future?

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström previously emphasized that Sweden is ready to transfer Gripen fighters to Ukraine in the future.

This does not mean that Sweden is not open to continuing with Gripens if and when the F-16 program is completed. This is Ukraine's business, not the Swedish government's, said the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

According to Billström, Sweden has transferred ASC 890 surveillance systems to Ukraine, which can be used in coordination with the F-16.

This will give Ukraine the opportunity to better conduct air battles, monitor and control air battles, - Billström is convinced.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that Sweden "does not have any restrictions" on the discussion on the provision of Gripen "after the introduction of the F-16".

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon confirmed the acceleration of military aid to Ukraine
Patriot air defense system
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rammstein-24. Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Canada
Government of Canada
CRV-7
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Austin agreed on the list of weapons in the new US aid package
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Austin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?