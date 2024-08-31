The Pentagon confirmed the acceleration of military aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The Pentagon confirmed the acceleration of military aid to Ukraine

Patriot air defense system
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

According to Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon has accelerated the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon has accelerated the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, prioritizing the country in arms supplies and security support.
  • US Defense Secretary reaffirms strong commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, condemning attacks on critical infrastructure.
  • Partners in the 'Rammstein' format will address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including air defense capabilities to counter Russian drone and missile attacks.
  • The USA emphasizes the importance of assisting Ukraine in repelling aggression and maintaining its sovereignty.
  • Patriot air defense systems are being supplied to Ukraine as part of the increased military aid from the United States.

What is known about the priority of arms supplies to Ukraine

Patriot is a rather large system for which we collect various materials and components from other countries to help Ukraine. Let Ukraine be more specific about this, but I can tell you that they receive regular supplies and security support from the US and other partners that are part of the Ramstein format. I will stop there, - said Singh.

The USA accelerates arms deliveries to Ukraine
Patriot air defense system

She also emphasized that the supply of weapons to Ukraine has accelerated. This applies to the entire spectrum of defense assistance.

We made Ukraine a priority, - emphasized the Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon.

What does the head of the US Defense Ministry say about aid to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the unwavering commitment of the United States to support Ukraine during today's meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon.

The head of the Pentagon condemned the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

"Let me make it clear that civilians can never be targeted, and Ukraine's resilience will help it defeat Putin's aggression and atrocities," Austin stressed.

He added that Ukrainian forces continue to remain steadfast.

They continue to repulse the assault [on the Kremlin] and inflict heavy losses on the Russian occupiers. So, make no mistake, the United States will not give up our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine, - emphasized the head of the US Ministry of Defense.

The Pentagon reminded that next week another meeting in the format of "Rammstein" will be held in Germany.

At the meeting, Austin said the partners would seek to address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including air defense capabilities to repel Russian drone and missile attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is betrayal. A scandal broke out in the USA because of Kennedy Jr.'s decision regarding Trump
Robert Kennedy Jr.
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why should the USA allow the Armed Forces to hit military facilities in the rear of the Russian Federation — the answer of analysts
Why should the USA allow the Armed Forces to hit military facilities in the rear of the Russian Federation — the answer of analysts
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
USА and China have not agreed on a plan to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. Sullivan revealed the reason
The White House
Sullivan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?