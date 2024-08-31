According to Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon has accelerated the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon has accelerated the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, prioritizing the country in arms supplies and security support.
- US Defense Secretary reaffirms strong commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, condemning attacks on critical infrastructure.
- Partners in the 'Rammstein' format will address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including air defense capabilities to counter Russian drone and missile attacks.
- The USA emphasizes the importance of assisting Ukraine in repelling aggression and maintaining its sovereignty.
- Patriot air defense systems are being supplied to Ukraine as part of the increased military aid from the United States.
What is known about the priority of arms supplies to Ukraine
She also emphasized that the supply of weapons to Ukraine has accelerated. This applies to the entire spectrum of defense assistance.
What does the head of the US Defense Ministry say about aid to Ukraine
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the unwavering commitment of the United States to support Ukraine during today's meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon.
The head of the Pentagon condemned the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
He added that Ukrainian forces continue to remain steadfast.
The Pentagon reminded that next week another meeting in the format of "Rammstein" will be held in Germany.
At the meeting, Austin said the partners would seek to address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including air defense capabilities to repel Russian drone and missile attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-