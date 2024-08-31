According to Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon has accelerated the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems.

What is known about the priority of arms supplies to Ukraine

Patriot is a rather large system for which we collect various materials and components from other countries to help Ukraine. Let Ukraine be more specific about this, but I can tell you that they receive regular supplies and security support from the US and other partners that are part of the Ramstein format. I will stop there, - said Singh.

Patriot air defense system

She also emphasized that the supply of weapons to Ukraine has accelerated. This applies to the entire spectrum of defense assistance.

We made Ukraine a priority, - emphasized the Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon.

What does the head of the US Defense Ministry say about aid to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the unwavering commitment of the United States to support Ukraine during today's meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon.

The head of the Pentagon condemned the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

"Let me make it clear that civilians can never be targeted, and Ukraine's resilience will help it defeat Putin's aggression and atrocities," Austin stressed.

He added that Ukrainian forces continue to remain steadfast.

They continue to repulse the assault [on the Kremlin] and inflict heavy losses on the Russian occupiers. So, make no mistake, the United States will not give up our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine, - emphasized the head of the US Ministry of Defense.

The Pentagon reminded that next week another meeting in the format of "Rammstein" will be held in Germany.

At the meeting, Austin said the partners would seek to address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including air defense capabilities to repel Russian drone and missile attacks.