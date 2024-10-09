Zelensky arrived in Croatia — what is the purpose of the visit
Ukraine
Zelensky arrived in Croatia — what is the purpose of the visit

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky arrived in Croatia — what is the purpose of the visit
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, arrived in Croatia to participate in the third "Ukraine-Southeastern Europe" summit. He also plans to meet with the head of the Croatian government, Andrej Plenkovic.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Croatia to participate in the "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" summit and to meet with the head of the Croatian government.
  • The president's plans include the continuation of defense cooperation, the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and the issue of rebuilding Ukraine.
  • The summit will discuss issues of international efforts to bring peace, responding to security challenges and the path to the European Union and NATO.
  • The previous summit "Ukraine - South-East Europe" in Tirana in February introduced the leaders of the countries of the region to the issues of cooperation and assistance to Ukraine.
  • Zelensky held personal conversations with the leaders and highlighted specific issues of cooperation and assistance between the countries.

What is known about Zelenskyi's visit to Croatia

He arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrii Plenkovich, representatives of other countries of the region and participate in the third "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyi also announced that he and Plenkovych will discuss the continuation of defense cooperation, the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded on the front line, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

At the summit in the format "Ukraine plus 12 countries" we will discuss international efforts to bring peace and the implementation of the Peace Formula, our joint response to security challenges with our partners, as well as cooperation on the way to the European Union and NATO, Zelenskyi said.

What is known about the previous summit "Ukraine — Southeast Europe"

On February 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the summit of the countries of the Western Balkans, which took place in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

In addition to the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Albania, the leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro were present at the meeting. They discussed issues of cooperation and assistance to Ukraine.

In addition to the general discussion, Zelensky held personal conversations with the leaders of the countries to discuss specific issues of our cooperation.

