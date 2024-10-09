Zelensky arrived in Croatia — what is the purpose of the visit

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, arrived in Croatia to participate in the third "Ukraine-Southeastern Europe" summit. He also plans to meet with the head of the Croatian government, Andrej Plenkovic.
What is known about Zelenskyi's visit to Croatia
Zelenskyi also announced that he and Plenkovych will discuss the continuation of defense cooperation, the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded on the front line, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.
What is known about the previous summit "Ukraine — Southeast Europe"
On February 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the summit of the countries of the Western Balkans, which took place in Tirana, the capital of Albania.
In addition to the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Albania, the leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro were present at the meeting. They discussed issues of cooperation and assistance to Ukraine.
In addition to the general discussion, Zelensky held personal conversations with the leaders of the countries to discuss specific issues of our cooperation.
