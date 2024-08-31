Ukraine received a new demining system from Croatia

At the Globsec Forum international conference in Prague, Croatia presented Ukraine with a DOK-ING MV-4 robotic demining system.
Croatia presented Ukraine with a demining system
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Croatia Ivan Anushych together with the managers of the robotic system manufacturer presented the certificate to the representatives of Ukraine.
The gift certificate and symbolic keys were received by the Deputy Chairman of the Ministry of Economy, Ihor Bezkorovainy, and the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Serhii Boev.
Currently, 26% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by mines. Western partners are helping Kyiv to cope with the problem
Croatia actively cooperates with Ukraine in the issue of humanitarian demining. It is about bilateral partnership and participation in the coalition led by Lithuania.
Ukraine received a total of 42 DOC-ING systems. With their help, more than 5,600 mines were neutralized and 12 million square meters were cleared. m of territory.
Demining of Ukraine: what is known
According to the estimates of the United Nations, Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world.
In February 2024, 176 thousand square meters were mined. km, stated the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets.
In May, Kyiv and Zagreb signed a memorandum on the exchange of experience in the field of humanitarian demining. This partnership is also beneficial for Croatia, because the country's territory still needs demining after the armed conflict in the Balkans in the 1990s.
In April 2024, the Demining Corps was created in Ukraine for humanitarian demining. He united 5,000 specialists.
