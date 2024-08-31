Ukraine received a new demining system from Croatia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine received a new demining system from Croatia

DOC-ING robotic system
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

At the Globsec Forum international conference in Prague, Croatia presented Ukraine with a DOK-ING MV-4 robotic demining system.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine received a DOK-ING MV-4 robotic demining system from Croatia at the Globsec Forum international conference.
  • About 26% of Ukraine's territory is currently mined, highlighting the urgent need for international support in demining efforts.
  • Croatia actively cooperates with Ukraine in demining, providing a total of 42 DOC-ING systems that have already neutralized thousands of mines and cleared millions of square meters of territory.
  • The partnership between Ukraine and Croatia extends to the exchange of experience in humanitarian demining, benefiting both countries.
  • The creation of the Demining Corps in Ukraine signifies a significant step towards addressing the issue of mines, with 5,000 specialists working towards demining efforts.

Croatia presented Ukraine with a demining system

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Croatia Ivan Anushych together with the managers of the robotic system manufacturer presented the certificate to the representatives of Ukraine.

Demining is a huge task, and international support is very much needed here. Ukraine is not alone, we will work together as long as necessary, — said Anushych.

The gift certificate and symbolic keys were received by the Deputy Chairman of the Ministry of Economy, Ihor Bezkorovainy, and the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Serhii Boev.

DOK-ING MV-4 demining machine
This is what the DOK-ING MV-4 robotic demining system looks like

Currently, 26% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by mines. Western partners are helping Kyiv to cope with the problem

Croatia actively cooperates with Ukraine in the issue of humanitarian demining. It is about bilateral partnership and participation in the coalition led by Lithuania.

Ukraine received a total of 42 DOC-ING systems. With their help, more than 5,600 mines were neutralized and 12 million square meters were cleared. m of territory.

Demining of Ukraine: what is known

According to the estimates of the United Nations, Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world.

In February 2024, 176 thousand square meters were mined. km, stated the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets.

In May, Kyiv and Zagreb signed a memorandum on the exchange of experience in the field of humanitarian demining. This partnership is also beneficial for Croatia, because the country's territory still needs demining after the armed conflict in the Balkans in the 1990s.

In April 2024, the Demining Corps was created in Ukraine for humanitarian demining. He united 5,000 specialists.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany refused to allocate additional financial aid to Ukraine
Olaf Scholz
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Latvia is preparing to transfer a record number of drones to Ukraine
drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New military aid from Lithuania has arrived in Ukraine
new military aid

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?