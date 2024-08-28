New military aid from Lithuania has arrived in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

New military aid from Lithuania has arrived in Ukraine

new military aid
Читати українською
Source:  Ministry of Defense of Lithuania

On August 28, Lithuania delivered forklifts, anti-drone systems, folding beds and other vital military aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania delivered forklifts, anti-drone systems, folding beds, and other vital military aid to Ukraine, in response to the country's needs in the fight for freedom.
  • The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid for Ukraine, which includes combat equipment, counter-drone systems, and transportation resources.
  • Lithuania actively supports Ukraine by providing important military supplies, ammunition, armored vehicles, and combat equipment to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • Lithuania plans to contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the United States, and France, by providing short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.
  • Through recent and ongoing military aid deliveries, Lithuania demonstrates its dedication to assisting Ukraine in combatting the aggressor and strengthening its defense efforts.

Lithuania provided new military aid to Ukraine

Our unwavering support continues in response to the needs of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

This was reported on the X social network of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

The website of the military department also reminds that in response to Ukraine's requests this year, Lithuania has already delivered:

  • 155-mm caliber ammunition,

  • M577 armored personnel carriers,

  • M113 armored personnel carriers,

  • anti-drone systems,

  • winter equipment and sets of warm clothes,

  • ammunition for the "Karl Gustav" anti-tank grenade launcher,

  • remote detonation system RISE-1,

  • generators,

  • light attack aircraft L-39ZA "Albatross" in disassembled form,

  • loaders,

  • trailers,

  • clamshells and other military supplies.

Lithuania announced a new aid package for Ukraine

On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania continues to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania is preparing another significant package of support. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, counter-drone systems, transportation and logistics resources, and some much-needed weapons.

The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.

We helped, are helping and will help Ukraine to fight against the aggressor, — said the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Laurinas Kaschyunas.

Kaschyunas also emphasized that Lithuania will contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the United States and France, by handing over short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
APCs and SAMs. Lithuania will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine
Lithuanian MOD
M113
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there
Ministry of Defense of Lithuania
Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine
Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?