New military aid from Lithuania has arrived in Ukraine

On August 28, Lithuania delivered forklifts, anti-drone systems, folding beds and other vital military aid to Ukraine.

Our unwavering support continues in response to the needs of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

This was reported on the X social network of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

The website of the military department also reminds that in response to Ukraine's requests this year, Lithuania has already delivered:

155-mm caliber ammunition,

M577 armored personnel carriers,

M113 armored personnel carriers,

anti-drone systems,

winter equipment and sets of warm clothes,

ammunition for the "Karl Gustav" anti-tank grenade launcher,

remote detonation system RISE-1,

generators,

light attack aircraft L-39ZA "Albatross" in disassembled form,

loaders,

trailers,

clamshells and other military supplies.

On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania continues to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania is preparing another significant package of support. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, counter-drone systems, transportation and logistics resources, and some much-needed weapons. Share

The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.

We helped, are helping and will help Ukraine to fight against the aggressor, — said the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Laurinas Kaschyunas.

Kaschyunas also emphasized that Lithuania will contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the United States and France, by handing over short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.