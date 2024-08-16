Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there

On August 15, Ukraine received military aid from Lithuania: the Armed Forces received forklifts, trailers and folding beds.
Points of attention
- Lithuania recently provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, including combat equipment, anti-drone systems, and logistics support.
- The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania continues to show unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, by constantly delivering essential military assistance.
- The aid package includes a variety of equipment such as armored personnel carriers, anti-aircraft systems, all-terrain vehicles, rifles, and ammunition, among others.
- Since the start of the conflict, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than €641 million, with total support exceeding €1 billion.
- Lithuania's Minister of National Defense emphasized the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense efforts, including contributing to air defense coalitions led by Germany, the United States, and France.
Lithuania provided new military aid to Ukraine
Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military assistance to Ukraine. On August 15, forklifts, trailers and folding beds for the Ukrainian army arrived in the war-torn country.
The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania informs about this.
The department indicated that, in general, in August they planned to deliver to Ukraine:
14 M113 armored personnel carriers,
short-range anti-aircraft missile systems,
anti-aircraft complexes,
anti-aircraft individual suppressors,
all-terrain vehicles with spare parts,
loaders,
rifles,
ammunition,
smoke grenades,
attachments,
spare parts for weapons.
In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than €641 million, with total support exceeding €1 billion.
Lithuania announced a new aid package for Ukraine
On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine
The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.
We helped, are helping and will help Ukraine to fight against the aggressor, — said the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas.
Kaschyunas also emphasized that Lithuania will contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the United States and France, by handing over short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.
