APCs and SAMs. Lithuania will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine
Ukraine
APCs and SAMs. Lithuania will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Lithuanian MOD
M113
Читати українською

On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania announces a major package of military aid to Ukraine, providing essential equipment like armored personnel carriers, anti-aircraft missile systems, and transport vehicles.
  • Lithuania actively participates in the air defense coalition by offering air defense systems to Ukraine along with Germany, the USA, and France.
  • Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Laurinas Kaščiūnas, emphasizes the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against aggression by delivering combat equipment, drones, logistics resources, and more.
  • Lithuania has already provided significant military aid to Ukraine this year, including ammunition, armored vehicles, drone protection systems, and winter equipment.
  • Vilnius pledges long-term support to Kyiv, with a total commitment of one billion euros, with 115 million euros already granted in the current year.

Lithuania provides new aid to Ukraine

Lithuania continues to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania is preparing another significant package of support. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, counter-drone systems, transportation and logistics resources, and some much-needed weapons.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania informs about this.

The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.

We helped, are helping and will help Ukraine to fight against the aggressor, — said the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas.

In August, Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine:

  • 14 M113 armored personnel carriers;

  • short-range anti-aircraft missile systems with missiles;

  • anti-drone systems;

  • individual suppressors of drones;

  • all-terrain vehicles with spare parts;

  • cargo trailers;

  • 20-ton telescopic loaders;

  • wheel loaders;

  • rifles;

  • ammunition;

  • smoke grenades;

  • attachments and spare parts for weapons.

Kaščiūnas also emphasized that Lithuania will contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the USA and France, by handing over short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

This year, Lithuania provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 115 million euros

On July 11, Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania.

The new aid package includes:

  • clamshells

  • cartridges 5.56x45 mm

  • drones

It should be noted that this year Lithuania transferred to our country M113 armored personnel carriers, winter equipment, 155-mm ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, M577 armored personnel carriers, drone protection systems and other weapons.

Vilnius provides Kyiv with long-term support in the amount of one billion euros.

About 115 million euros have already been granted this year, and we hope that this momentum will continue.

