APCs and SAMs. Lithuania will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine

On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine.
Lithuania provides new aid to Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania informs about this.
The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.
🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania continues to provide essential military aid to Ukraine: @Lithuanian_MoD is preparing another significant support package. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, anti-drone systems, transportation & logistical resources, also, some really necessary weaponry. pic.twitter.com/CkeDVDeYXs— Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) August 9, 2024
We helped, are helping and will help Ukraine to fight against the aggressor, — said the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas.
In August, Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine:
14 M113 armored personnel carriers;
short-range anti-aircraft missile systems with missiles;
anti-drone systems;
individual suppressors of drones;
all-terrain vehicles with spare parts;
cargo trailers;
20-ton telescopic loaders;
wheel loaders;
rifles;
ammunition;
smoke grenades;
attachments and spare parts for weapons.
This year, Lithuania provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 115 million euros
On July 11, Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania.
The new aid package includes:
clamshells
cartridges 5.56x45 mm
drones
It should be noted that this year Lithuania transferred to our country M113 armored personnel carriers, winter equipment, 155-mm ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, M577 armored personnel carriers, drone protection systems and other weapons.
Vilnius provides Kyiv with long-term support in the amount of one billion euros.
About 115 million euros have already been granted this year, and we hope that this momentum will continue.
