APCs and SAMs. Lithuania will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine

On August 9, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced a new significant package of military aid to Ukraine.

Lithuania continues to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania is preparing another significant package of support. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, counter-drone systems, transportation and logistics resources, and some much-needed weapons.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania informs about this.

The package of military aid to Ukraine will also include combat equipment, anti-aircraft systems, transport and logistics equipment and some old weapons.

🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania continues to provide essential military aid to Ukraine: @Lithuanian_MoD is preparing another significant support package. In August, we will deliver combat equipment, anti-drone systems, transportation & logistical resources, also, some really necessary weaponry. pic.twitter.com/CkeDVDeYXs — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) August 9, 2024

We helped, are helping and will help Ukraine to fight against the aggressor, — said the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas.

In August, Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine:

14 M113 armored personnel carriers;

short-range anti-aircraft missile systems with missiles;

anti-drone systems;

individual suppressors of drones;

all-terrain vehicles with spare parts;

cargo trailers;

20-ton telescopic loaders;

wheel loaders;

rifles;

ammunition;

smoke grenades;

attachments and spare parts for weapons.

Kaščiūnas also emphasized that Lithuania will contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the USA and France, by handing over short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

This year, Lithuania provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 115 million euros

On July 11, Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania.

The new aid package includes:

clamshells

cartridges 5.56x45 mm

drones

It should be noted that this year Lithuania transferred to our country M113 armored personnel carriers, winter equipment, 155-mm ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, M577 armored personnel carriers, drone protection systems and other weapons.

Vilnius provides Kyiv with long-term support in the amount of one billion euros.