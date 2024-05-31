Lithuania to send its troops to Ukraine
Lithuanian army
Source:  Bloomberg

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Simonite has officially confirmed that her country is ready to send its military contingent to Ukraine to help train its army.

Lithuania can be one of first to send its forces to Ukraine

Simonite once again drew attention to the fact that it was her country that helped train the Ukrainian military even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

According to her, there really is a long-standing cooperation between the Lithuanian and Ukrainian armed forces.

And we train them in third countries, we train them in Lithuania. And if necessary, perhaps we will train them (Ukrainian soldiers, — ed.) also in Ukraine in partnership with countries that want to do it, stressed Ingrid Shimonite.

Details: Shimonite emphasised that everything must be done to help Ukraine, which is defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the war against the Russian Federation.

France is preparing to send military instructors to Ukraine

According to Western journalists, official Paris may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite the concerns of some allies and criticism from the Kremlin.

Anonymous sources assure that Emmanuel Macron's team may announce its decision next week during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to insiders in diplomatic circles, the French authorities expect to form and lead a coalition of countries that will offer such assistance to Kyiv in the military effort, even though some of its partners in the European Union fear that this could make direct conflict with Russia more likely.

Paris plans to send a limited number of personnel first to assess the mission's feasibility, and then send several hundred trainers.

