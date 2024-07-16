Lithuania transfers equipment of closed TTP to Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

The Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba is transferring the equipment of the Vilnius TPP-3 to Ukraine, which will help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Points of attention

 

  • The equipment, which has been in operation for about 30 years, has a significant potential to restore the power supply and improve the situation with blackouts.
  • The humanitarian aid includes more than 300 units of the most important equipment, which will contribute to the restoration of vital infrastructure in Ukraine.
  • In August, it is expected that restrictions on energy supply will decrease, which is connected with scheduled repairs of energy facilities and restoration of some equipment.

How the equipment of the Vilnius TPP-3 will help Ukraine

As the company notes, in response to the critical situation, Ignitis Gamyba is taking significant steps — it is giving the equipment of the Vilnius Third Thermal Power Plant (Vilnius TPP-3), which will help restore the destroyed energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

It is noted that the agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid was signed by Ignitis Gamyba and the operator of the electricity transmission system "Khmelnytskoblenergo", appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers to receive and distribute rubber aid for the energy sector. It will ensure the distribution of equipment.

It was not by chance that we decided to hand over the equipment of Vilnius TPP-3. In addition to the fact that it will work well in the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, it also meets the needs of the transmission system operator, - said CEO of Ignitis Gamyba Asta Sungailienė.

According to her, the Vilnius TPP-3 was stopped in 2015 because its operation costs were too high. It was also determined that the power units do not significantly impact the stability of the power system.

Despite the fact that the station was closed for nine years, we were able to conserve its equipment, which has retained its full functionality. The station, with a total thermal and electrical capacity of almost 1,000 MW, operated for more than 30 years and supplied heat to about half of Vilnius. Now this equipment will contribute to the restoration of vital infrastructure in Ukraine, the head of the company added.

The company noted that the humanitarian cargo it transferred included more than 300 units of the Vilnius TPP-3's most crucial equipment.

What is known about waiting for the improvement of the situation with blackouts in August

In August, the volume of restrictions should decrease slightly. This is due to the fact that some energy facilities will return to work after planned repairs. Of course, if there are no new Russian strikes, the spokeswoman for Ukrenergo explains.

According to her, several factors will also affect the energy supply in winter.

  • the intensity of shelling and the success of countering Russian attacks by the Defence Forces;

  • the amount of equipment that can be restored at Ukrainian power plants.

