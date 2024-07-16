Lithuania transfers equipment of closed TTP to Ukraine

The Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba is transferring the equipment of the Vilnius TPP-3 to Ukraine, which will help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Points of attention
- The equipment, which has been in operation for about 30 years, has a significant potential to restore the power supply and improve the situation with blackouts.
- The humanitarian aid includes more than 300 units of the most important equipment, which will contribute to the restoration of vital infrastructure in Ukraine.
- In August, it is expected that restrictions on energy supply will decrease, which is connected with scheduled repairs of energy facilities and restoration of some equipment.
How the equipment of the Vilnius TPP-3 will help Ukraine
As the company notes, in response to the critical situation, Ignitis Gamyba is taking significant steps — it is giving the equipment of the Vilnius Third Thermal Power Plant (Vilnius TPP-3), which will help restore the destroyed energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
It is noted that the agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid was signed by Ignitis Gamyba and the operator of the electricity transmission system "Khmelnytskoblenergo", appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers to receive and distribute rubber aid for the energy sector. It will ensure the distribution of equipment.
According to her, the Vilnius TPP-3 was stopped in 2015 because its operation costs were too high. It was also determined that the power units do not significantly impact the stability of the power system.
The company noted that the humanitarian cargo it transferred included more than 300 units of the Vilnius TPP-3's most crucial equipment.
What is known about waiting for the improvement of the situation with blackouts in August
According to her, several factors will also affect the energy supply in winter.
the intensity of shelling and the success of countering Russian attacks by the Defence Forces;
the amount of equipment that can be restored at Ukrainian power plants.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-