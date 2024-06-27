Ukrainian energy operator lifts power outages on front-line territories

Parts of the frontline territory of Ukraine will not be outaged due to the complicated humanitarian situation and the threat to life.

Parts of the territory of Ukraine will not be outaged

As Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is working on the possibility of changing the method of applying outages for part of the front-line territories, where the humanitarian situation is already difficult, and there is a real threat to life due to shelling.

According to him, it is planned to define a zone close to the front line, where outages will no longer be applied.

We expect that specific areas will be determined in the coming days, which will no longer be disconnected, Kudrytskyy added. Share

Can Ukraine reduce the number of blackouts?

According to Ruslan Slobodyan, the head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, power outage schedules in Ukraine may loosen as early as August.

Slobodian reminded that the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed and damaged a significant part of power generation facilities, which led to a shortage of electricity.

He noted that the situation will remain difficult for another month and a half. Slobodian emphasised that the power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants are currently being repaired.

They provide more than 50% of consumer needs, even considering the occupation of the ZNPP.

Earlier, it was reported that plans were underway to update the list of objects not subject to de-energisation. In addition, all other consumers must be disconnected from the lines that feed the critical infrastructure.