Ukraine takes out an NPP unit for repair amid power outages

Another power unit of one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants will be taken out for repair. In this regard, the duration of power outages may increase.

How the repair of the power unit will affect the power outage

As noted, "Energoatom" will take out another thousand-thousandth power unit for repair in the coming days.

Taking this into account, as well as the increase in electricity consumption in July, the generation deficit in the power system may increase.

But on the other hand, such a schedule of repairs will make it possible to shorten the duration of forced power outages as much as possible in the fall, the report says.

"Energoatom" adds that in recent months, repairs to three power units with a capacity of 2,420 MW have been completed. The repairs were completed 22 days earlier than planned.

As a result, the NPP produced an additional 171.84 million kW of electricity and supported the power system by reducing the duration of outages in June, said the Acting Director. Petro Kotin, head of "Energoatom".

What is the situation with light in Ukraine?

In recent months, the Russian occupiers have seriously damaged the Ukrainian energy industry. Several TPPs were destroyed, and others were also damaged. In addition, other energy facilities were also damaged.

The attacks led to a lack of own electricity generation, and the situation was complicated by weather conditions. In addition, Ukraine did not have enough electricity imports for the current level of consumption. Because of all this, schedules of blackouts began to be introduced.

At the same time, on May 28, another unit of the NPP was repaired—it added 1,000 MW of power to the power system. Due to the completion of two power units of the nuclear power plant and solar generation, the lights were not turned off for several days.

On the night of June 1, the Russians once again massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. Energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions came under attack. During the shelling, Russian troops critically damaged the equipment at two hydroelectric power stations.

This has led to the introduction of energy companies' restrictions on light consumption.