Ukraine's government prepares new mechanism for scheduling power outages

The government has approved a new procedure for applying the blackout schedules, which should take effect on June 24.

Why blackouts in Ukraine are applied unevenly

Recently, many Ukrainians have complained about disproportionate power outage schedules. Some queues of consumers remain without power for 3-4 hours, while in others, outages are not applied at all.

Two weeks ago, at a meeting on May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed oblenergo to revise the schedules in the direction of greater fairness.

Last time we talked about the importance of fair schedules. Today we are approving the relevant resolution, which obliges Olenergo to ensure an even and fair sequence of blackouts, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasised on this occasion.

According to Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center, the current power outage schedules do not account for critical infrastructure in various regions.

On average, the duration of outages in Kyiv is 2-3 times longer. Why does this happen? Because the methodology does not take into account critical infrastructure. It works for the whole country, but it selects the limits from the people of Kyiv. As a result, when in many regions there are blackouts for two hours, in Kyiv there can be 8-10 hours, Omelchenko noted on the national newscast.

How the new power outage schedule mechanism will work

The procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers should improve the mechanisms for balancing the energy system, uninterrupted supply of critical consumers, and the application of stabilization shutdowns.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Energy, it is planned to ensure an even distribution of available electricity for ordinary consumers under the conditions of light supply according to schedules.

The situation is very complicated, and everyone understands that there will be restrictions in the future. But our goal is to make them minimal under the existing circumstances, while ensuring the maximum possible fair approach, — said the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko.

According to the new mechanism, city and regional authorities will approve lists of critically essential facilities, which will be supplied with electricity in priority order.

The distribution system operators must ensure an even sequence of power outages between other consumers.

"Ukrenergo" will calculate the limits, with the exception of critical facilities, after which it will deliver them to each oblenergo.

This order takes effect on June 24 and will remain in effect for the duration of martial law and another six months after its repeal or termination.

According to Resolution No. 600, "Ukrenergo" will determine limits to ensure fair access of consumers to electricity according to the proportional principle of distribution, taking into account the technical condition of the energy system.

To determine the limits, a forecast balance of power system capacity is drawn up based on real-time generation data and considering forecast import volumes.

The estimated power balance consists of the following indicators:

estimated consumption volume;

forecast volume of load (production) — nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, etc

forecast import volumes provided by market participants

During the daily planning of the power system operation, total limits are distributed proportionally by "Ukrenergo" among all regional energy companies and their consumers. Special formulas are prescribed in the decree for this.

Daily limits are reported to regional energy operators by 18:00.