Ukraine's energy system condition deteriorated in early June, state operator informs

Since the beginning of June, the situation in the power system has worsened due to several factors, particularly high temperatures, the Russian attack, and a decrease in the amount of available generation.

Improvement of the electricity situation in Ukraine is expected at the weekend

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the NEC "Ukrenergo" board, announced this.

There are several factors. First, it is a relatively high temperature, which is accompanied by an increase in electricity consumption. Also, the enemy's latest attack on thermal and hydroelectric plants has reduced the already small amounts of generation currently operating in the power system, which was already insufficient. Volodymyr Kudrytskyy NEC "Ukrenergo" Board Chairman

In addition, the amount of generation at solar power plants has decreased due to cloudiness, and a planned repair campaign is underway at the nuclear power plant.

The situation this week will be difficult. The only thing is that consumption will drop on weekends. It always happens like this, it is a permanent trend. Therefore, it will be a little easier on the weekend, predicted Ukrenergo chief. Share

Kudrytskyy also explained how consumption limits are set for regions.

The limits are determined by the available generating capacity. That is, how much electricity we have, relatively speaking, can be produced and imported — that much we distribute among the regions.

According to him, a change in the limits is possible either by restoring part of the generation or by reducing consumption.

Iceland allocated over 600,000 euros to support Ukraine's energy industry

The Government of Iceland has decided to make a second contribution of 667,000 euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

As noted in the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Iceland previously transferred over 2 million euros to the Fund supporting the Ukrainian energy system. Now Reykjavik plans to transfer another 667,000 euros, increasing the state's contribution to 2.72 million euros.

Earlier, the Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal reported that the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine currently has over EUR 494 million in listed and announced contributions.