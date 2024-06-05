Ukraine's energy system condition deteriorated in early June, state operator informs

Since the beginning of June, the situation in the power system has worsened due to several factors, particularly high temperatures, the Russian attack, and a decrease in the amount of available generation.
Points of attention
- The Russian attacks on thermal and hydroelectric power stations led to an additional decrease in electricity production.
- Thanks to Iceland's financial support, over 2 million euros have been allocated to develop Ukraine's energy industry, which will improve the situation.
- Electricity outages are forecasted to drop over the weekend, but the situation will remain tense.
- Electricity consumption limits for the regions of Ukraine are set depending on the available generating capacity.
Improvement of the electricity situation in Ukraine is expected at the weekend
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the NEC "Ukrenergo" board, announced this.
In addition, the amount of generation at solar power plants has decreased due to cloudiness, and a planned repair campaign is underway at the nuclear power plant.
Kudrytskyy also explained how consumption limits are set for regions.
The limits are determined by the available generating capacity. That is, how much electricity we have, relatively speaking, can be produced and imported — that much we distribute among the regions.
According to him, a change in the limits is possible either by restoring part of the generation or by reducing consumption.
Iceland allocated over 600,000 euros to support Ukraine's energy industry
The Government of Iceland has decided to make a second contribution of 667,000 euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.
As noted in the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Iceland previously transferred over 2 million euros to the Fund supporting the Ukrainian energy system. Now Reykjavik plans to transfer another 667,000 euros, increasing the state's contribution to 2.72 million euros.
Earlier, the Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal reported that the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine currently has over EUR 494 million in listed and announced contributions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-