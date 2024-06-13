BBC: Ukraine to face extended power outages as Russian bombings continue
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

BBC: Ukraine to face extended power outages as Russian bombings continue

Power outage
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

In the case of continued attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, consumers may, in the worst-case scenario, face a 20-hour power outage.

Points of attention

  • The possibility of 20-hour power outages due to attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine requires citizens to be prepared for energy crises.
  • International partners, particularly the G7, are ready to allocate more than $1 billion to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure.
  • Attacks by the Russian Federation's criminal army led to a severe reduction of generation in the spring of 2024, which worsened the situation with the electricity supply.
  • The joint statement of the partners of the G7+ Coordination Group emphasises the need to prosecute those responsible for attacks on the energy system.
  • ENTSO-E's efforts to increase electricity exports to Ukraine and provide equipment for repairs are key steps to ensuring the energy sector's resilience during the winter period.

Should Ukrainians prepare for record power outages?

According to the publication's journalists, who referred to representatives of DTEK and Ukrenergo, the key problem is the complexity and high cost of repairing hydroelectric power plants, which were destroyed in attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

"Ukrenergo" specialists explain that it will take years to repair some hydroelectric power plants, and some of them will never be restored.

One of the consequences of long-term power outages in Ukraine is that after the restoration of electricity supply, people turn on all their electrical appliances at the same time, which leads to fires, — representatives of the State Emergency Service noted in a comment to journalists of the publication.

Will Ukraine's Western partners help restore the energy system

The Ministry of Energy stated that G7 partners and other countries are ready to allocate more than $1 billion to Ukraine for the restoration of damaged power system facilities.

  • Over 70 million euros of new grant contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine;

  • $500 million in new funding from the US to support the energy sector;

  • EUR 300 million of additional financing from the EBRD;

  • At least $47 million additional grant from the World Bank;

  • Grants in the form of humanitarian aid from EU member states.

According to the partners' information, the volume of generation decreased by 9 GW as a result of the criminal army's attacks on Ukraine's energy system in the spring of 2024.

We, the members of the G7+ Coordination Group on Energy Assistance to Ukraine and the Government of Ukraine, condemn the actions of Russia and demand that those involved in these attacks on critical infrastructure, which have a devastating impact on the lives of the civilian population, be brought to justice, the partners said in a joint statement.

The partner countries also noted the importance of ENTSO-E's efforts in increasing electricity exports to Ukraine and emphasised that they will increase efforts to provide equipment for repairs of damaged energy production and transmission infrastructure by the winter period of 2024/2025.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's state energy operator warns about possible power outages after latest Russia's attack
Electricity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's government prepares new mechanism for scheduling power outages
Ukraine's energy system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine changes mechanism for power outages: details
Ukraine's energy grim

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?