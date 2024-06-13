In the case of continued attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, consumers may, in the worst-case scenario, face a 20-hour power outage.

Should Ukrainians prepare for record power outages?

According to the publication's journalists, who referred to representatives of DTEK and Ukrenergo, the key problem is the complexity and high cost of repairing hydroelectric power plants, which were destroyed in attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

"Ukrenergo" specialists explain that it will take years to repair some hydroelectric power plants, and some of them will never be restored.

One of the consequences of long-term power outages in Ukraine is that after the restoration of electricity supply, people turn on all their electrical appliances at the same time, which leads to fires, — representatives of the State Emergency Service noted in a comment to journalists of the publication. Share

Will Ukraine's Western partners help restore the energy system

The Ministry of Energy stated that G7 partners and other countries are ready to allocate more than $1 billion to Ukraine for the restoration of damaged power system facilities.

Over 70 million euros of new grant contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine;

$500 million in new funding from the US to support the energy sector;

EUR 300 million of additional financing from the EBRD;

At least $47 million additional grant from the World Bank;

Grants in the form of humanitarian aid from EU member states.

According to the partners' information, the volume of generation decreased by 9 GW as a result of the criminal army's attacks on Ukraine's energy system in the spring of 2024.

We, the members of the G7+ Coordination Group on Energy Assistance to Ukraine and the Government of Ukraine, condemn the actions of Russia and demand that those involved in these attacks on critical infrastructure, which have a devastating impact on the lives of the civilian population, be brought to justice, the partners said in a joint statement. Share