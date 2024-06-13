In the case of continued attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, consumers may, in the worst-case scenario, face a 20-hour power outage.
- The possibility of 20-hour power outages due to attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine requires citizens to be prepared for energy crises.
- International partners, particularly the G7, are ready to allocate more than $1 billion to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure.
- Attacks by the Russian Federation's criminal army led to a severe reduction of generation in the spring of 2024, which worsened the situation with the electricity supply.
- The joint statement of the partners of the G7+ Coordination Group emphasises the need to prosecute those responsible for attacks on the energy system.
- ENTSO-E's efforts to increase electricity exports to Ukraine and provide equipment for repairs are key steps to ensuring the energy sector's resilience during the winter period.
Should Ukrainians prepare for record power outages?
According to the publication's journalists, who referred to representatives of DTEK and Ukrenergo, the key problem is the complexity and high cost of repairing hydroelectric power plants, which were destroyed in attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
"Ukrenergo" specialists explain that it will take years to repair some hydroelectric power plants, and some of them will never be restored.
Will Ukraine's Western partners help restore the energy system
The Ministry of Energy stated that G7 partners and other countries are ready to allocate more than $1 billion to Ukraine for the restoration of damaged power system facilities.
Over 70 million euros of new grant contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine;
$500 million in new funding from the US to support the energy sector;
EUR 300 million of additional financing from the EBRD;
At least $47 million additional grant from the World Bank;
Grants in the form of humanitarian aid from EU member states.
According to the partners' information, the volume of generation decreased by 9 GW as a result of the criminal army's attacks on Ukraine's energy system in the spring of 2024.
The partner countries also noted the importance of ENTSO-E's efforts in increasing electricity exports to Ukraine and emphasised that they will increase efforts to provide equipment for repairs of damaged energy production and transmission infrastructure by the winter period of 2024/2025.
