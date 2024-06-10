Ukraine changes mechanism for power outages: details

From June 24, Ukraine will start deducting the amount of electricity necessary for powering critical infrastructure during the determination of consumption restrictions for citizens.

How the mechanism of power outages will change

According to Yuriy Boyko, the Prime Minister's adviser on energy matters, the new mechanism is designed to establish uniform electricity consumption across all regions.

Boyko noted that in the coming days, another power unit of the NPP will be removed from repair, which will allow the power system to increase by another 1,000 MW and avoid blackouts during the past weekend.

At the same time, on June 9, as the Prime Minister's adviser notes, Ukraine still had to attract aid by using imported electricity.

He also discussed the new light limits to regions set in Ukraine from June 24.

From the available electricity in Ukraine, we will subtract the amount of electricity needed by the critical infrastructure, and already with this amount taken out in parentheses, we will determine the limit for each region. Conventionally speaking, now it will not be 80% for each area, but taking into account the criticism that will reduce accessibility, it will be, for example, 70%. But this 70% will be brought to each region. The corresponding duration of power outages across Ukraine plus or minus should equalise, — Boiko emphasised. Share

What is known about the accident and large-scale outage in Sumy

NEC "Ukrenergo" representatives reported that as of this morning, the electricity supply to most consumers in Sumy was restored due to a large-scale accident.

Energy workers are still carrying out emergency work. The electricity will be restored to all city residents who were cut off "in the coming hours."