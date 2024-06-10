Ukraine changes mechanism for power outages: details

From June 24, Ukraine will start deducting the amount of electricity necessary for powering critical infrastructure during the determination of consumption restrictions for citizens.
Points of attention
- The new mechanism for limiting electricity consumption in Ukraine was created to ensure an even electricity distribution between all country regions.
- Removing another NPP power unit from repair made it possible to increase the power system capacity by 1,000 MW and avoid power outages during the past weekend.
- Imported electricity helps Ukraine meet its needs in the event of a shortage of its capacity.
- The mechanism for setting power limits to regions will be updated, ensuring an even electricity distribution and reducing outages throughout Ukraine.
- As of this morning, the power supply to most Sumy consumers has been restored after the accident, but emergency work is ongoing to fully restore light in the city.
How the mechanism of power outages will change
According to Yuriy Boyko, the Prime Minister's adviser on energy matters, the new mechanism is designed to establish uniform electricity consumption across all regions.
Boyko noted that in the coming days, another power unit of the NPP will be removed from repair, which will allow the power system to increase by another 1,000 MW and avoid blackouts during the past weekend.
At the same time, on June 9, as the Prime Minister's adviser notes, Ukraine still had to attract aid by using imported electricity.
He also discussed the new light limits to regions set in Ukraine from June 24.
What is known about the accident and large-scale outage in Sumy
NEC "Ukrenergo" representatives reported that as of this morning, the electricity supply to most consumers in Sumy was restored due to a large-scale accident.
Energy workers are still carrying out emergency work. The electricity will be restored to all city residents who were cut off "in the coming hours."
