Power outages in Ukraine may decrease in a month, official says

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Mykola Kolisnyk, power outages in Ukraine may decrease in about a month.

What affects the volume of blackouts in Ukraine

Kolisnyk emphasised that the current situation with power outages is affected not only by the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelling energy facilities but also by the abnormal heat that has set in most of the country.

Today, the key factor affecting the stability of the energy system is that we live despite constant shelling of civilian energy infrastructure facilities. This is a constant risk of power outages, — notes the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy. Share

Kolisnyk added that Ukraine cooperates with foreign partners to speed up repair work on energy infrastructure facilities damaged by the Russian occupiers.

It is also the acquisition of equipment from our partner countries so that the repair campaign at the generation facilities and distribution facilities took place on time and quickly, and we were able to provide consumers with the most available electricity as quickly as possible. At the same time, this is also a question of rational consumption. After all, by consuming economically, you help to balance the energy system, — explains a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Energy. Share

How heat affects the duration of blackouts in Ukraine

At the same time, he added that one of the factors influencing the increased consumption is the weather.