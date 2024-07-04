Power outages in Ukraine may decrease in a month, official says

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Mykola Kolisnyk, power outages in Ukraine may decrease in about a month.
- It is predicted that power outages in Ukraine may decrease in a month.
- The stability of the power system is under threat due to constant shelling of civilian energy infrastructure facilities and electricity consumption.
- Cooperation with foreign partners helps speed up repair work on damaged energy infrastructure facilities.
- The projected reduction in electricity consumption after the end of the heat wave may lead to a reduction in power curtailment schedules.
- Rational energy consumption is important for balancing the energy system and preventing blackouts in the future.
What affects the volume of blackouts in Ukraine
Kolisnyk emphasised that the current situation with power outages is affected not only by the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelling energy facilities but also by the abnormal heat that has set in most of the country.
Kolisnyk added that Ukraine cooperates with foreign partners to speed up repair work on energy infrastructure facilities damaged by the Russian occupiers.
How heat affects the duration of blackouts in Ukraine
At the same time, he added that one of the factors influencing the increased consumption is the weather.
