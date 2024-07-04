Power outages in Ukraine may decrease in a month, official says
Power outages in Ukraine may decrease in a month, official says

Power outage in Ukraine
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Mykola Kolisnyk, power outages in Ukraine may decrease in about a month.

  • It is predicted that power outages in Ukraine may decrease in a month.
  • The stability of the power system is under threat due to constant shelling of civilian energy infrastructure facilities and electricity consumption.
  • Cooperation with foreign partners helps speed up repair work on damaged energy infrastructure facilities.
  • The projected reduction in electricity consumption after the end of the heat wave may lead to a reduction in power curtailment schedules.
  • Rational energy consumption is important for balancing the energy system and preventing blackouts in the future.

What affects the volume of blackouts in Ukraine

Kolisnyk emphasised that the current situation with power outages is affected not only by the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelling energy facilities but also by the abnormal heat that has set in most of the country.

Today, the key factor affecting the stability of the energy system is that we live despite constant shelling of civilian energy infrastructure facilities. This is a constant risk of power outages, — notes the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy.

Kolisnyk added that Ukraine cooperates with foreign partners to speed up repair work on energy infrastructure facilities damaged by the Russian occupiers.

It is also the acquisition of equipment from our partner countries so that the repair campaign at the generation facilities and distribution facilities took place on time and quickly, and we were able to provide consumers with the most available electricity as quickly as possible. At the same time, this is also a question of rational consumption. After all, by consuming economically, you help to balance the energy system, — explains a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Energy.

How heat affects the duration of blackouts in Ukraine

At the same time, he added that one of the factors influencing the increased consumption is the weather.

We understand that the weather is one of the factors. It's hot today. It affects increased consumption. We understand that the predicted heat in a month or a half will no longer be at such peak temperatures. Accordingly, this will have a greater impact on the stabilization of work and the possibility of reducing consumption, and, accordingly, on the reduction of hourly electricity supply limitation schedules, — emphasised Kolisnyk.

