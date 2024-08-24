Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine

By the end of autumn 2024, Ukraine will receive more than 5,000 drones from Lithuania as part of military aid.
Lithuania will hand over 5,000 drones to Ukraine
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite at a press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland in Kyiv.
According to her, a new package of aid to Ukraine from Lithuania will arrive in the near future. It will include 10 short-range air defense systems, anti-drone and other equipment, as well as ammunition.
She also added that the Lithuanian government has pledged to spend 0.25% of GDP on aid to Ukraine annually.
In August, Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania
In August, Lithuania will hand over a "significant" package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include, in particular, short-range air defense systems, armored personnel carriers and means of combating drones.
Lithuania will soon transfer critically needed short-range air defense systems to Ukraine, thus contributing to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the US and France, in which Lithuania also participates. We will also transfer other military equipment, weapons and systems needed on the battlefield every day. Our support is an investment in our own security, said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaščiūnas.
The new package will include:
14 M113 armored personnel carriers;
short-range air defense system with missiles;
anti-drone systems;
all-terrain vehicles with spare parts;
cargo trailers;
20-ton telescopic loaders;
front loaders;
rifles;
ammunition;
smoke charges.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, Lithuania has transferred military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 641 million dollars.
