Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine

Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

By the end of autumn 2024, Ukraine will receive more than 5,000 drones from Lithuania as part of military aid.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania will hand over 5,000 drones to Ukraine as part of military aid by the end of autumn 2024.
  • The agreement includes the supply of 10 short-range air defense systems, anti-drone equipment, ammunition and other important equipment.
  • The Lithuanian government plans to allocate 35 million euros for the purchase of radar and demining equipment for Ukraine.
  • The agreement also provides for the transfer of armored personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, ammunition and other military equipment.
  • Lithuania has already transferred significant military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 641 million dollars after the start of a full-scale war with Russia.

Lithuania will hand over 5,000 drones to Ukraine

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite at a press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland in Kyiv.

According to her, a new package of aid to Ukraine from Lithuania will arrive in the near future. It will include 10 short-range air defense systems, anti-drone and other equipment, as well as ammunition.

In addition, we are allocating 35 million euros for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine. By the end of autumn, we hope to provide more than 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones.

Ingrid Simonite

Ingrid Simonite

Prime Minister of Lithuania

She also added that the Lithuanian government has pledged to spend 0.25% of GDP on aid to Ukraine annually.

My government will not only ensure this, but will exceed this plan.

In August, Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania

In August, Lithuania will hand over a "significant" package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include, in particular, short-range air defense systems, armored personnel carriers and means of combating drones.

Lithuania will soon transfer critically needed short-range air defense systems to Ukraine, thus contributing to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the US and France, in which Lithuania also participates. We will also transfer other military equipment, weapons and systems needed on the battlefield every day. Our support is an investment in our own security, said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaščiūnas.

The new package will include:

  • 14 M113 armored personnel carriers;

  • short-range air defense system with missiles;

  • anti-drone systems;

  • all-terrain vehicles with spare parts;

  • cargo trailers;

  • 20-ton telescopic loaders;

  • front loaders;

  • rifles;

  • ammunition;

  • smoke charges.

It is noted that during 2024, at the request of Ukraine, Lithuania transferred, in particular, 155 mm caliber ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, Swedish "Karl Gustav" anti-tank grenade launchers, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, disassembled training and L-39ZA Albatros combat training aircraft, generators and other equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, Lithuania has transferred military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 641 million dollars.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania transfers equipment of closed TTP to Ukraine
Lithuania transfers equipment of closed TTP to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
APCs and SAMs. Lithuania will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine
Lithuanian MOD
M113
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there
Ministry of Defense of Lithuania
Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. What went in there

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?