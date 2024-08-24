Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine

By the end of autumn 2024, Ukraine will receive more than 5,000 drones from Lithuania as part of military aid.

Lithuania will hand over 5,000 drones to Ukraine

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite at a press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland in Kyiv.

According to her, a new package of aid to Ukraine from Lithuania will arrive in the near future. It will include 10 short-range air defense systems, anti-drone and other equipment, as well as ammunition.

In addition, we are allocating 35 million euros for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine. By the end of autumn, we hope to provide more than 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones. Ingrid Simonite Prime Minister of Lithuania

She also added that the Lithuanian government has pledged to spend 0.25% of GDP on aid to Ukraine annually.

My government will not only ensure this, but will exceed this plan. Share

In August, Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Lithuania

In August, Lithuania will hand over a "significant" package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include, in particular, short-range air defense systems, armored personnel carriers and means of combating drones.

Lithuania will soon transfer critically needed short-range air defense systems to Ukraine, thus contributing to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the US and France, in which Lithuania also participates. We will also transfer other military equipment, weapons and systems needed on the battlefield every day. Our support is an investment in our own security, said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaščiūnas.

The new package will include:

14 M113 armored personnel carriers;

short-range air defense system with missiles;

anti-drone systems;

all-terrain vehicles with spare parts;

cargo trailers;

20-ton telescopic loaders;

front loaders;

rifles;

ammunition;

smoke charges.

It is noted that during 2024, at the request of Ukraine, Lithuania transferred, in particular, 155 mm caliber ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, Swedish "Karl Gustav" anti-tank grenade launchers, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, disassembled training and L-39ZA Albatros combat training aircraft, generators and other equipment.