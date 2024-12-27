Air defense forces shot down 13 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 27, the Russian army again attacked Ukrainian cities and villages with dozens of drones. None of them reached their target thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces.

The air defense forces reported on the results of their work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack began on December 26 at 7:00 PM.

Russian invaders struck with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the enemy used 24 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type and drones of other types from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of 13 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions has been confirmed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. Share

It is also worth noting that, thanks to the successful countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 11 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The Russian army carried out attacks on 12 communities in Sumy region

During December 26, Russian occupiers carried out 169 shellings of Sumy region. In total, over 300 explosions were heard, a civilian was killed, and there was damage.

311 explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Khotyn, Bilopol, Krasnopol, Velykopysariv, Novoslobod, Putyvl, Bereziv, Esman, Shalygin, Druzhbiv, and Seredino-Bud communities were shelled, local authorities report. Share

In addition, it is noted that the enemy carried out mortar shelling, attacked with FPV drones, and also dropped anti-aircraft missiles on the Krasnopil community.

Currently, it is known that a private house was destroyed and set on fire. One civilian was killed.