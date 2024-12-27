Russian airports announced the "Carpet" plan — what's happening

On the morning of December 27, it became officially known that several Russian airports had suspended operations, implementing the "Carpet" plan. According to preliminary data, this was due to a powerful drone attack.

Russian airports suspend operations again

A temporary ban on the reception and release of aircraft has been introduced at Astrakhan Airport.

In addition, it is noted that the Aeroflot plane, which was flying from Moscow to Astrakhan, was redirected to Makhachkala.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian Ministry of Defense began to claim that air defense forces were allegedly able to shoot down 13 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight.

5 drones were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 3 over the Kursk region, 2 each over the Belgorod and Tula regions, and 1 over the territory of the Astrakhan region, the report says. Share

Later, it became known that the “Carpet” plan was also introduced at the Sochi airport, and restrictions at the Astrakhan and Volgograd airports were lifted.

Photo: screenshot

Plane crash in Kazakhstan: what is known

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan on December 25. There were 67 people on board, 38 of whom died.

Initially, Azerbaijan Airlines began to claim that the cause of the tragedy was a collision between the plane and birds.

However, later, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the Embraer 190 aircraft of the Azerbaijani airline was shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

According to preliminary findings of the investigation into the plane crash, the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer was actually shot down by Russian air defense systems.