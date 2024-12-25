Zelenskyy announced the number of missiles and drones launched by the Russian Federation over Ukraine on Christmas

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on Christmas Day, December 25, launching over 70 missiles and 100 drones. Thanks to the actions of Ukrainian air defense forces, over 50 missiles and a significant number of drones were shot down.

Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack

What could be more inhuman? Over 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than a hundred strike drones. The targets are our energy sector. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant part of the drones that the Russians launched the previous evening.

The Head of State reported that there are power outages in several regions. Power engineers are working to restore power as soon as possible.

"Thank you to everyone who is working for Ukraine today, protecting our skies and supporting the energy system. We will restore everything possible. Russian aggression will not break our country and will not overshadow Christmas," the Ukrainian president emphasized. Share

What is known about the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine?

As noted, Tu-95MS launched cruise missiles, and Caliber missiles were launched from the Black Sea. The use of ballistics was detected.

A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The impacts have caused fires, damaged infrastructure, and injured people.

Many explosions were recorded in the city, including those caused by the use of ballistics. In the Saltivskyi district, two people were seriously injured, and houses were damaged in the Kyivskyi district. In the Nemyshlyanskyi district, a rocket hit a private house, injuring one person. The total number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to six. Share

In addition, at least 12 explosions were heard in Dnipro. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Explosions were also heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Air defense was working in Svitlovodsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. Municipal transport was temporarily stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk due to the missile threat. Explosions are reported in Burshtyn, which was previously under fire.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk announced the absence of arrivals, but warned of possible power and communication disruptions.

It is known that energy facilities were damaged in a number of regions, in particular in Ivano-Frankivsk and Poltava. The Russians also shelled Ukrainian thermal power plants, as a result of which the equipment of the stations was seriously damaged.